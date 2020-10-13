 

VERUS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES STRATEGIC UPDATE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 23:05  |  61   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) is providing this strategic overview in order to update investors on significant corporate events. The Company has begun implementing a strategic plan that it believes will position Verus for an eventual uplist to a major exchange. This plan has multiple, well-defined steps that management believes will lead to significant growth over the next four quarters.

Key elements of this strategy that are currently in process include:

  • Streamlining of operations, most notably the termination of the ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing (“TAM”) agreement and deemphasis of non-core prospects outside of the consumer products space;
  • Increased focus on domestic sales to bolster discussions with U.S. based sources of financing;
  • Completion of a reverse stock split, whereby the shares of the Company’s Common Stock will be combined and reclassified into one share of Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-500;
  • Exploration of potential mergers with like-sized or larger companies; and
  • Partnership discussions with major investment banks

“We were prepared to begin execution of this plan in early 2020, but are finally able to begin the process of removing some of the barriers to achieve even faster growth. Our planning was in conjunction with ongoing discussions with potential partners who are now seeking us out and after consultation with some very large consumer-products-oriented investment banks. Over the last several months, with extensive input from third-party consumer product experts, we assembled a check list of changes and actions that we determined were necessary to take Verus to the next level,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “As we are now implementing those changes, and have updated our forecast for the next four quarters, we also determined this reverse stock split ratio is most appropriate to move us toward achieving the minimum $4.00 per share price requirement for an uplist to the NYSE, while still leaving significant organic growth in the interim. The reverse stock split is also a necessary move because our sub-penny per share price had become a stumbling block to promising merger and partnership opportunities.”

Seite 1 von 4
Verus International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Verus International Issues Update on zc Top Apparel Manufacturing
21.09.20
VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER RESULTS