MPHASE PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE INCLUDING CONTINUED GROWTH IN LEARNING TRACK BUSINESS

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) is providing the following update on new technology and business improvements at its Learning Track division. As a reminder, in 2019 Learning Track introduced a Learning Management System (“LMS”) platform that has enabled mPhase to become one of the fastest growing public companies in the LMS space and has contributed a majority of Company revenue to date, accounting for a quarterly revenue increase from $2.5 million in Q4 2019 to approximately $7.6 million in Q3 2020, which also marked the first profitable quarter in Company history. mPhase has guided to over $30 million in trailing-twelve-month revenue for fiscal year 2020.

An updated User Interface (“UI”), which will improve navigation and the overall look of the platform;

A user-friendly mobile application that will serve as a companion for delivering offline learning, microlearning and micro-certifications -- enabling users to access courses and training anywhere, anytime;

Both iOS and Android apps to support all Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) content, a necessity in the learning space;

A growing catalog of engaging course content;

Enhanced client functionality, with the ability to create custom courses and to access existing content and training programs.

As previously reported, Learning Track recently signed two additional channel partners, giving the division three independent sources to target a wider range of customer verticals and networks. The Company has onboarded two new accounts through its third-party channels and now has 24 customers. The platform continues to expand, with approximately 700 courses and 250 teachers. Based on current trends, mPhase believes that the LMS business will remain its key revenue driver into 2021.

“Our LMS segment is the backbone of our business, and has a significant recurring element with consistent margins,” explained mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Our current goal is to build on our initial success in the LMS space via ongoing technology enhancements, which we think can lead to additional long-term revenue streams as we onboard clients. There is a stickiness in this business, as users customize their training and become embedded on the platform. So, we are really encouraged by the potential for ongoing success in the LMS space. The scalability of our platform was a key element in our quick path to profitability, but it is also an important part of our growth strategy for the coming year. With our recent upgrades, we will be entering 2021 with an improved product offering, positioning ourselves to gain additional sources of recurring revenue.”