 

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of its 6% Subordinated Debentures Due 2055

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of the 6% Subordinated Debentures due 2055 (the “Debentures”), which have an outstanding principal balance of $150 million.

Pursuant to the notice, on November 15, 2020, all $150 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Debentures will be redeemed at 100% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption. Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the notice distributed to the holders of the Debentures. The Debentures are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “AFGH”.

For more information, holders of the Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: US Bank National Association at 1-800-934-6802.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Debentures.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $70 billion as of June 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this press release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the Company's expectations concerning market and other conditions and their effect on future premiums, revenues, earnings, investment activities and the amount and timing of share repurchases; recoverability of asset values; expected losses and the adequacy of reserves for asbestos, environmental pollution and mass tort claims; rate changes; and improved loss experience.

