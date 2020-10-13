Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Name Change to Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation’s name reflects the Company’s progressive growth, expansion plans, and more precisely describes the Company's advancement as a vertically integrated cannabis organization with operations that focus on retail store operations; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of marijuana products. The Company will continue to operate retail and e-commerce operations under its iconic "Vibe By California" brand. The Company's ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will remain "VIBE."

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Growth Corporation ( CSE:VIBE , OTC:VBSCF, GERMANY:A061 ) (the " Company " or " Vibe "), a vertically integrated cannabis organization, announces it has changed its name to "Vibe Growth Corporation", in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Vibe also announces the continuance of the Company from the Province of Ontario to the Province of British Columbia (the "Continuance"); and, in connection therewith, the Company has adopted new Articles (the "Articles"). The Continuance and form of Articles were approved by shareholders at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2020. Copies of the certificate of Continuation and Articles have been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Vibe is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Starr, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, to the Company's Board of Directors.

On October 8, 2020, Vibe granted stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of up to 245,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") for a period ranging from two to four years with an exercise price of per Common Share of $0.56. The options were granted to several of the Company’s directors, employees, and consultants. In addition, Vibe has granted 150,000 restricted share units ("RSU") to its Chief Financial Officer in accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Plan adopted by the shareholders at Vibe’s 2020 Annual and Special Meeting. The RSUs vest equally on the first and second anniversary dates of the grant.