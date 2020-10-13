Cornish Metals Announces Approval of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

The Company has received approval from the Exchange to an amendment to the terms of the Eligible Warrants to enable holders of Eligible Warrants who elect to exercise their whole Eligible Warrants at the price of $0.07 on or prior to 4:00 p.m. (PST) on October 30, 2020 to receive:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“ Cornish Metals ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”) for the implementation of an early warrant exercise incentive program (the “ Incentive Program ”) intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 23,525,000 outstanding whole common share purchase warrants (the “ Eligible Warrants ”) of the Company held by warrant-holders, as previously announced by the Company in a news release dated October 1, 2020 .

the common shares in the capital of the Company to which they are otherwise entitled under the terms of the Eligible Warrants; and





one additional common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, an “Incentive Warrant”) entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of such Incentive Warrant.



Please refer to the Company’s news release dated October 1, 2020 for additional details of the Incentive Program, including the documentation required to be delivered by warrantholders to the Company on or prior to 4:00 p.m. (PST) on October 30, 2020.

The securities being offered will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration Inc.) completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see the Company’s news release dated July 12, 2016. The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.