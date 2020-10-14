 

SJW Group Announces That Its Texas Subsidiary Has Filed an Application To Acquire the Clear Water Estates Water System in Canyon Lake, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 00:00  |  79   |   |   

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company, is planning to acquire the Clear Water Estates Water System in Canyon Lake, Texas. The companies have filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (“PUCT”) for approval of the transaction. This will be the first application to the PUCT to request treatment under Texas’s new Fair Market Value legislation.

Eric W. Thornburg, chairman, president and CEO of SJW Group, stated, “We are eager to have the customers of Clear Water Estates Water System join Canyon Lake Water Service Company. This transaction, if approved by the PUCT, will grow our company and allow for future growth. Customers will benefit by being served by a strong regional company that also has access to national scale and resources to deliver exceptional service and water quality.”

Thomas Hodge, president of SJWTX, stated, “The Clear Water Estates Water System has water resources above and beyond what is needed to meet the water needs of its current customers that can be used for future Clear Water Estates Water System growth and the surrounding Canyon Lake Community.” Comal County, Texas, is the second-fastest-growing county in the nation according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Under Texas’s new Fair Market Value legislation, a process has been laid out by the PUCT to determine the fair market value of an acquired utility’s rate base, which would be used for future rate-making purposes.

This would be a “tuck-in” acquisition, with the Clear Water Estates Water System bordering the Canyon Lake Water Service Company’s water system to the north and south. The Clear Water Estates Water System is less than 40 years old. It has no employees and is already being operated under contract by Canyon Lake Water Service Company. The transaction will not affect the rates or service for customers of Canyon Lake Water Service Company or Clear Water Estates.

The PUCT’s decision on the application is expected in the first quarter of 2021. If approved by the PUCT, this would become the 13th acquisition by SJWTX since 2006. Over the past 14 years, the company has nearly tripled in size from 6,500 to 19,000 connections and now serves approximately 57,000 people.

About SJWTX dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company

SJWTX, a subsidiary of SJW Group, is a public water utility providing service to approximately 57,000 people through approximately 19,000 service connections in a service area comprising about 246 square miles in Comal, Blanco, Hays and Travis counties; it is located between Austin and San Antonio.

Seite 1 von 3
SJW Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary CannaCure Receives Sales License from Health Canada
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results