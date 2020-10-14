Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, VIGR entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the VIGR brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Saskatchewan based Micro Cultivation partner, VIGR Life Cannabis Inc. (“VIGR”). VIGR is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

On October 2, 2020, VIGR confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that VIGR has received a Health Canada Licence for twenty-four of our proprietary and turn key "Grow Pod" systems and will now begin cultivation of craft quality cannabis,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turn key platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which is based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. VIGR’S facility has been designed and built using this turn key and state-of-the-art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from VIGR for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 60 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.

“We are pleased to be receiving our Health Canada licences and expect to be growing unique strains of premium craft cannabis product by the end of October, 2020,” said Rick Turchet, President and CEO of VIGR. “The entire VIGR Team is extremely grateful for Delta 9's support and encouragement and I commend their attention to detail in helping us establish our first micro cultivation facility in record time. We look forward to bringing our premium craft cannabis flower to customers across the Delta 9 network of retail locations very soon.”