Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third quarter results of operations.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $712,000 compared to $792,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $2,285,000 compared to $2,203,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- Included in net interest income for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) amortized loan fees of approximately $97,000.
- Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $58,000 less than for the three months ended September 30, 2019 which was the result of deposit service charges that decreased by almost this amount. The decrease in deposit service charges are believed to be the result of changing consumer behavior as the result of COVID-19.
- The Bank used part of the PPP loan fee income to make contributions to charities in its local communities. This represented an increase of approximately $88,000 in non-interest expense. The charitable organizations used these contributions in part to assist our community in dealing with the adverse effects of COVID-19.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.72 and $2.29 per share, respectively, compared to $0.77 and $2.13 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.
- For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.04%, and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 1.28%, respectively, in the comparable 2019 period.
Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.59% and 3.56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 4.00% and 3.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
At September 30, 2020, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.72%, compared to 2.07% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans of approximately $17.8 million dollars, was 2.00% as of September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 2295.83%, compared to 1362.66% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $182,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $158,000 at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .14% at September 30, 2020, compared to .15% at December 31, 2019. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.
Dividends of $.19 and $.57 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2020 and 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting adverse economic conditions have already adversely impacted our business and results. At this time we are not able to estimate the effect of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations which will depend on currently uncertain future developments.
The ongoing COVID-19 global and national health emergency has caused significant disruptions in the United States and international economies and financial markets. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has caused illness, quarantines, cancellation of events and travel, business and school shutdowns, reduction in commercial activity and financial transactions, supply chain interruptions, increased unemployment, and overall economic and financial market instability. Many states, including Alabama, have declared states of public health emergency.
Although banks have generally been permitted to continue operating, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to our business and could cause material disruptions to our business and operations in the future. Impacts have included the transition of a significant portion of our workforce to home locations, an increase in costs due to additional health and safety precautions implemented at our branches, and an increase in draws on unfunded loan commitments and requests for forbearance and loan modifications. Clients also may seek additional loans that they may be unable to repay, particularly if businesses remain closed and unemployment levels rise. To the extent that commercial, social or legal and regulatory restrictions remain in place or increase, our uncertainty, expenses, delinquencies, foreclosures and credit losses may materially increase.
In addition, the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 related disruptions heightens the inherent uncertainty of forecasting future economic conditions and their potential impact on our loan portfolio, and therefore increases the risk that the assumptions, judgments and estimates used to determine the appropriate allowance for future credit losses may prove to be incorrect, resulting in actual credit losses that exceed our recorded allowance.
Unfavorable economic conditions may also make it more difficult for us to maintain deposit levels and loan origination volume. Furthermore, such conditions have and may continue to adversely impact accounting estimates that we use to determine our allowance and provisions for credit losses. Such conditions could also impact the value of assets we carry on our balance sheet and cause the value of collateral associated with our existing loans to decline.
Sudden or unexpectedly large changes in interest rates could impact our ability to effectively manage our interest rate risk and could result in maturity imbalances in our assets and liabilities. A prolonged period of very low interest rates or an increase in interest rates that affects our borrowers’ ability to repay loans could reduce our net interest income and have a material adverse impact on our cash flows.
While we have taken, and are continuing to take, actions to protect the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, no assurance can be given that the steps being taken will be deemed to be adequate or appropriate, nor can we predict the level of disruption which will occur to our ability to provide customer support and service. The continued or renewed spread of COVID-19 could negatively impact the availability of key personnel necessary to conduct our business, the business and operations of our third-party service providers who perform critical services for our business, or the businesses of many of our customers and borrowers. In addition, as a result of the pandemic and the related increase in remote working by our personnel and personnel of other companies, the risk of cyber-attacks, breaches or similar events, whether through our systems of those of third parties on which we rely, has increased.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Unaudited Financial Highlights
|
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
712,000
|
|
|
$
|
792,000
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
9.58
|
%
|
|
|
10.92
|
%
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
Operating cost to assets
|
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
983,119
|
|
|
|
1,032,905
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,285,000
|
|
|
$
|
2,203,000
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
10.30
|
%
|
|
|
10.29
|
%
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
3.36
|
%
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
Operating cost to assets
|
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
997,340
|
|
|
|
1,035,897
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
278,455,000
|
|
|
$
|
230,435,000
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
$
|
125,650,000
|
|
|
$
|
101,500,000
|
|
Deposits
|
|
$
|
237,538,000
|
|
|
$
|
194,361,000
|
|
Brokered CD’s included in deposits
|
|
$
|
16,975,000
|
|
|
$
|
17,915,000
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
33,595,000
|
|
|
$
|
30,788,000
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
34.51
|
|
|
$
|
29.81
|
|
Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI)
|
|
|
11.35
|
%
|
|
|
12.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
.08
|
%
|
|
|
.15
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
.14
|
%
|
|
|
.15
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
1.72
|
%
|
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|
|
|
2295.83
|
%
|
|
|
1362.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,313,118
|
|
|
|
1,814,912
|
|
Interest bearing deposits in banks
|
|
5,120,477
|
|
|
|
5,453,299
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
125,280,513
|
|
|
|
101,499,758
|
|
Restricted equity securities
|
|
732,300
|
|
|
|
766,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
127,854,859
|
|
|
|
104,101,700
|
|
Less Allowance for loan losses
|
|
2,204,482
|
|
|
|
2,153,304
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
125,650,377
|
|
|
|
101,948,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
6,322,840
|
|
|
|
6,420,166
|
|
Right-of-use lease assets – operating
|
|
611,411
|
|
|
|
681,306
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
306,488
|
|
|
|
306,488
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
10,202,690
|
|
|
|
9,920,133
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
1,196,464
|
|
|
|
1,280,926
|
|
Other assets
|
|
718,478
|
|
|
|
343,488
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
278,455,156
|
|
|
|
230,435,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
71,416,112
|
|
|
|
55,071,909
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
166,122,154
|
|
|
|
139,289,249
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
237,538,266
|
|
|
|
194,361,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
245,538
|
|
|
|
244,875
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
611,411
|
|
|
|
681,306
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3,371,746
|
|
|
|
1,267,281
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
244,859,961
|
|
|
|
199,647,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 973,505 and 1,032,905 shares outstanding, respectively
|
|
18,723
|
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
Additional paid‑in capital
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
Treasury stock (898,808 and 839,408 shares, respectively)
|
|
(13,441,344
|
)
|
|
|
(11,730,888
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
34,162,863
|
|
|
|
32,445,916
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
3,931,730
|
|
|
|
1,130,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
33,595,195
|
|
|
|
30,787,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
278,455,156
|
|
|
$
|
230,435,172
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
1,558,204
|
|
$
|
1,572,414
|
|
$
|
4,433,232
|
|
$
|
4,503,961
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
858,000
|
|
|
748,543
|
|
|
2,591,275
|
|
|
2,181,891
|
Other interest
|
|
13,242
|
|
|
51,628
|
|
|
38,919
|
|
|
152,442
|
Total interest income
|
|
2,429,446
|
|
|
2,372,585
|
|
|
7,063,426
|
|
|
6,838,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
152,062
|
|
|
221,988
|
|
|
587,091
|
|
|
617,292
|
Borrowings
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,330
|
|
|
17,312
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
35,000
|
|
|
41,000
|
|
|
113,310
|
|
|
128,690
|
Total interest expense
|
|
187,062
|
|
|
262,988
|
|
|
703,731
|
|
|
763,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
2,242,384
|
|
|
2,109,597
|
|
|
6,359,695
|
|
|
6,075,000
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
|
|
2,242,384
|
|
|
2,109,597
|
|
|
6,359,695
|
|
|
6,075,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fees and service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
318,078
|
|
|
378,259
|
|
|
986,071
|
|
|
1,075,322
|
Service fee income, net
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
4,048
|
|
|
5,048
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
94,186
|
|
|
90,009
|
|
|
282,558
|
|
|
270,024
|
Mortgage fee income
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
5,938
|
|
|
30,451
|
|
|
24,310
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
967
|
Net gain on securities available for sale
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
152,658
|
|
|
39,207
|
Total other income
|
|
418,396
|
|
|
475,821
|
|
|
1,455,786
|
|
|
1,414,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
970,728
|
|
|
906,121
|
|
|
2,845,648
|
|
|
2,731,609
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
215,986
|
|
|
209,310
|
|
|
633,969
|
|
|
605,289
|
Marketing and professional expense
|
|
67,725
|
|
|
66,121
|
|
|
195,786
|
|
|
196,806
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
521,130
|
|
|
413,099
|
|
|
1,287,460
|
|
|
1,231,970
|
Total other expenses
|
|
1,775,569
|
|
|
1,594,651
|
|
|
4,962,863
|
|
|
4,765,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
885,211
|
|
|
990,767
|
|
|
2,852,618
|
|
|
2,724,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
172,982
|
|
|
198,294
|
|
|
567,774
|
|
|
521,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
712,229
|
|
$
|
792,473
|
|
$
|
2,284,844
|
|
$
|
2,202,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividend per share
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted –average basic and diluted
shares outstanding
|
|
983,119
|
|
|
1,032,905
|
|
|
997,340
|
|
|
1,035,897
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Retained
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Stockholders’
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Stock
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
Equity
|
Balance December 31, 2017
|
1,872,313
|
|
$ 18,723
|
|
$ 8,923,223
|
|
$ (11,464,104)
|
|
$ 30,343,475
|
|
$ (614,718)
|
|
$ 27,206,599
|
Net income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,202,905
|
|
-
|
|
2,202,905
|
Cash dividends declared
($.57 per share)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(589,840)
|
|
-
|
|
(589,840)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(266,784)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(266,784)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,571,899
|
|
2,571,899
|
Balance September 30, 2019
|
1,872,313
|
|
$ 18,723
|
|
$ 8,923,223
|
|
$ (11,730,888)
|
|
$ 31,956,540
|
|
$ 1,957,181
|
|
$ 31,124,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Retained
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Stockholders’
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Stock
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Income
|
|
Equity
|
Balance December 31, 2019
|
1,872,313
|
|
$ 18,723
|
|
$ 8,923,223
|
|
$ (11,730,888)
|
|
$ 32,445,916
|
|
$ 1,130,578
|
|
$ 30,787,552
|
Net income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,284,844
|
|
-
|
|
2,284,844
|
Cash dividends declared
($.57 per share)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(567,897)
|
|
-
|
|
(567,897)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,710,456)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,710,456)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,801,152
|
|
2,801,152
|
Balance September 30, 2020
|
1,872,313
|
|
$ 18,723
|
|
$ 8,923,223
|
|
$ (13,441,344)
|
|
$ 34,162,863
|
|
$ 3,931,730
|
|
$ 33,595,195
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC,
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,284,844
|
|
|
$
|
2,202,905
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
298,504
|
|
|
|
274,506
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment amortization expense
|
|
205,007
|
|
|
|
240,189
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
(282,558
|
)
|
|
|
(270,024
|
)
|
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
|
|
(152,657
|
)
|
|
|
(39,207
|
)
|
Net gain on sale of real estate owned
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(967
|
)
|
Decrease in accrued interest receivable
|
|
84,462
|
|
|
|
219,511
|
|
Increase in accrued interest payable
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
55,602
|
|
Net other operating activities
|
|
422,073
|
|
|
|
357,592
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,860,338
|
|
|
|
3,040,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net increase in loans
|
|
(23,788,381
|
)
|
|
|
(3,213,517
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in interest bearing deposits in other
banks
|
|
332,822
|
|
|
|
(8,113,706
|
)
|
Purchase of securities available for sale
|
|
(34,701,151
|
)
|
|
|
(12,820,892
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale
|
|
2,732,970
|
|
|
|
7,466,732
|
|
Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities
available for sale
|
|
12,330,031
|
|
|
|
6,065,107
|
|
Net redemption of restricted equity securities
|
|
34,000
|
|
|
|
188,500
|
|
Purchase of premises and equipment
|
|
(201,178
|
)
|
|
|
(405,495
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of real estate owned
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,999
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(43,260,887
|
)
|
|
|
(10,823,272
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net increase in deposits
|
|
43,177,108
|
|
|
|
13,354,466
|
|
Net decrease in other borrowings
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,500,000
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
(1,710,456
|
)
|
|
|
(266,784
|
)
|
Payments of cash dividends
|
|
(567,897
|
)
|
|
|
(589,840
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
40,898,755
|
|
|
|
7,997,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
498,206
|
|
|
|
214,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,814,912
|
|
|
|
1,611,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
2,313,118
|
|
|
$
|
1,825,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
$
|
703,068
|
|
|
$
|
707,692
|
|
Taxes
|
$
|
821,131
|
|
|
$
|
219,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS
|
|
|
|
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
|
$
|
86,400
|
|
|
$
|
9,032
|
|
Internally financed sales of other real estate owned
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
