 

Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third quarter results of operations.

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $712,000 compared to $792,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $2,285,000 compared to $2,203,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Included in net interest income for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) amortized loan fees of approximately $97,000.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $58,000 less than for the three months ended September 30, 2019 which was the result of deposit service charges that decreased by almost this amount. The decrease in deposit service charges are believed to be the result of changing consumer behavior as the result of COVID-19.
  • The Bank used part of the PPP loan fee income to make contributions to charities in its local communities. This represented an increase of approximately $88,000 in non-interest expense. The charitable organizations used these contributions in part to assist our community in dealing with the adverse effects of COVID-19.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.72 and $2.29 per share, respectively, compared to $0.77 and $2.13 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.
  • For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.04%, and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 1.28%, respectively, in the comparable 2019 period.

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.59% and 3.56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 4.00% and 3.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.72%, compared to 2.07% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans of approximately $17.8 million dollars, was 2.00% as of September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 2295.83%, compared to 1362.66% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $182,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $158,000 at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .14% at September 30, 2020, compared to .15% at December 31, 2019. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 and $.57 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2020 and 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting adverse economic conditions have already adversely impacted our business and results. At this time we are not able to estimate the effect of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations which will depend on currently uncertain future developments.

The ongoing COVID-19 global and national health emergency has caused significant disruptions in the United States and international economies and financial markets. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has caused illness, quarantines, cancellation of events and travel, business and school shutdowns, reduction in commercial activity and financial transactions, supply chain interruptions, increased unemployment, and overall economic and financial market instability. Many states, including Alabama, have declared states of public health emergency.

Although banks have generally been permitted to continue operating, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to our business and could cause material disruptions to our business and operations in the future. Impacts have included the transition of a significant portion of our workforce to home locations, an increase in costs due to additional health and safety precautions implemented at our branches, and an increase in draws on unfunded loan commitments and requests for forbearance and loan modifications. Clients also may seek additional loans that they may be unable to repay, particularly if businesses remain closed and unemployment levels rise. To the extent that commercial, social or legal and regulatory restrictions remain in place or increase, our uncertainty, expenses, delinquencies, foreclosures and credit losses may materially increase.

In addition, the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 related disruptions heightens the inherent uncertainty of forecasting future economic conditions and their potential impact on our loan portfolio, and therefore increases the risk that the assumptions, judgments and estimates used to determine the appropriate allowance for future credit losses may prove to be incorrect, resulting in actual credit losses that exceed our recorded allowance.

Unfavorable economic conditions may also make it more difficult for us to maintain deposit levels and loan origination volume. Furthermore, such conditions have and may continue to adversely impact accounting estimates that we use to determine our allowance and provisions for credit losses. Such conditions could also impact the value of assets we carry on our balance sheet and cause the value of collateral associated with our existing loans to decline.

Sudden or unexpectedly large changes in interest rates could impact our ability to effectively manage our interest rate risk and could result in maturity imbalances in our assets and liabilities. A prolonged period of very low interest rates or an increase in interest rates that affects our borrowers’ ability to repay loans could reduce our net interest income and have a material adverse impact on our cash flows.

While we have taken, and are continuing to take, actions to protect the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, no assurance can be given that the steps being taken will be deemed to be adequate or appropriate, nor can we predict the level of disruption which will occur to our ability to provide customer support and service. The continued or renewed spread of COVID-19 could negatively impact the availability of key personnel necessary to conduct our business, the business and operations of our third-party service providers who perform critical services for our business, or the businesses of many of our customers and borrowers. In addition, as a result of the pandemic and the related increase in remote working by our personnel and personnel of other companies, the risk of cyber-attacks, breaches or similar events, whether through our systems of those of third parties on which we rely, has increased.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Net income

 

$

712,000

 

 

$

792,000

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios (annualized):

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.36

%

Return on average equity

 

 

9.58

%

 

 

10.92

%

Interest rate spread

 

 

3.43

%

 

 

3.74

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.59

%

 

 

4.00

%

Operating cost to assets

 

 

2.59

%

 

 

2.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding

 

 

983,119

 

 

 

1,032,905

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.19

 

Provision for loan losses

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Net income

 

$

2,285,000

 

 

$

2,203,000

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios (annualized):

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.28

%

Return on average equity

 

 

10.30

%

 

 

10.29

%

Interest rate spread

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

3.64

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.87

%

Operating cost to assets

 

 

2.54

%

 

 

2.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding

 

 

997,340

 

 

 

1,035,897

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.57

 

Provision for loan losses

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

(Audited)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Total assets

 

$

278,455,000

 

 

$

230,435,000

 

Loans receivable, net

 

$

125,650,000

 

 

$

101,500,000

 

Deposits

 

$

237,538,000

 

 

$

194,361,000

 

Brokered CD’s included in deposits

 

$

16,975,000

 

 

$

17,915,000

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

$

33,595,000

 

 

$

30,788,000

 

Book value per share

 

$

34.51

 

 

$

29.81

 

Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI)

 

 

11.35

%

 

 

12.98

%

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality ratios:

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans

 

 

.08

%

 

 

.15

%

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans

 

 

.14

%

 

 

.15

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

 

 

1.72

%

 

 

2.07

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

 

 

2295.83

%

 

 

1362.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,313,118

 

 

 

1,814,912

 

Interest bearing deposits in banks

 

5,120,477

 

 

 

5,453,299

 

Securities available for sale

 

125,280,513

 

 

 

101,499,758

 

Restricted equity securities

 

732,300

 

 

 

766,300

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

127,854,859

 

 

 

104,101,700

 

Less Allowance for loan losses

 

2,204,482

 

 

 

2,153,304

 

Loans, net

 

125,650,377

 

 

 

101,948,396

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

6,322,840

 

 

 

6,420,166

 

Right-of-use lease assets – operating

 

611,411

 

 

 

681,306

 

Goodwill

 

306,488

 

 

 

306,488

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

10,202,690

 

 

 

9,920,133

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,196,464

 

 

 

1,280,926

 

Other assets

 

718,478

 

 

 

343,488

 

Total assets

$

278,455,156

 

 

 

230,435,172

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

71,416,112

 

 

 

55,071,909

 

Interest-bearing

 

166,122,154

 

 

 

139,289,249

 

Total deposits

 

237,538,266

 

 

 

194,361,158

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated debentures

 

3,093,000

 

 

 

3,093,000

 

Accrued interest payable

 

245,538

 

 

 

244,875

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

611,411

 

 

 

681,306

 

Other liabilities

 

3,371,746

 

 

 

1,267,281

 

Total liabilities

 

244,859,961

 

 

 

199,647,620

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 973,505 and 1,032,905 shares outstanding, respectively

 

18,723

 

 

 

18,723

 

Additional paid‑in capital

 

8,923,223

 

 

 

8,923,223

 

Treasury stock (898,808 and 839,408 shares, respectively)

 

(13,441,344

)

 

 

(11,730,888

)

Retained earnings

 

34,162,863

 

 

 

32,445,916

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

3,931,730

 

 

 

1,130,578

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

33,595,195

 

 

 

30,787,552

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

278,455,156

 

 

$

230,435,172

 

 

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

1,558,204

 

$

1,572,414

 

$

4,433,232

 

$

4,503,961

Securities available for sale

 

858,000

 

 

748,543

 

 

2,591,275

 

 

2,181,891

Other interest

 

13,242

 

 

51,628

 

 

38,919

 

 

152,442

Total interest income

 

2,429,446

 

 

2,372,585

 

 

7,063,426

 

 

6,838,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

152,062

 

 

221,988

 

 

587,091

 

 

617,292

Borrowings

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,330

 

 

17,312

Subordinated debentures

 

35,000

 

 

41,000

 

 

113,310

 

 

128,690

Total interest expense

 

187,062

 

 

262,988

 

 

703,731

 

 

763,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

2,242,384

 

 

2,109,597

 

 

6,359,695

 

 

6,075,000

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Net interest income after provision

for loan losses

 

2,242,384

 

 

2,109,597

 

 

6,359,695

 

 

6,075,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges on deposit accounts

 

318,078

 

 

378,259

 

 

986,071

 

 

1,075,322

Service fee income, net

 

1,255

 

 

1,615

 

 

4,048

 

 

5,048

Bank owned life insurance

 

94,186

 

 

90,009

 

 

282,558

 

 

270,024

Mortgage fee income

 

4,877

 

 

5,938

 

 

30,451

 

 

24,310

Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

967

Net gain on securities available for sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

152,658

 

 

39,207

Total other income

 

418,396

 

 

475,821

 

 

1,455,786

 

 

1,414,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

970,728

 

 

906,121

 

 

2,845,648

 

 

2,731,609

Occupancy expense

 

215,986

 

 

209,310

 

 

633,969

 

 

605,289

Marketing and professional expense

 

67,725

 

 

66,121

 

 

195,786

 

 

196,806

Other operating expenses

 

521,130

 

 

413,099

 

 

1,287,460

 

 

1,231,970

Total other expenses

 

1,775,569

 

 

1,594,651

 

 

4,962,863

 

 

4,765,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

885,211

 

 

990,767

 

 

2,852,618

 

 

2,724,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

172,982

 

 

198,294

 

 

567,774

 

 

521,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

712,229

 

$

792,473

 

$

2,284,844

 

$

2,202,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend per share

$

0.19

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.57

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.72

 

$

0.77

 

$

2.29

 

$

2.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted –average basic and diluted

shares outstanding

 

983,119

 

 

1,032,905

 

 

997,340

 

 

1,035,897

 

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Total

 

Common Stock

 

Paid-in

 

Treasury

 

Retained

 

Comprehensive

 

Stockholders’

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Stock

 

Earnings

 

Income (Loss)

 

Equity

Balance December 31, 2017

1,872,313

 

$ 18,723

 

$ 8,923,223

 

$ (11,464,104)

 

$ 30,343,475

 

$ (614,718)

 

$ 27,206,599

Net income

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

2,202,905

 

-

 

2,202,905

Cash dividends declared

($.57 per share)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(589,840)

 

-

 

(589,840)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

(266,784)

 

-

 

-

 

(266,784)

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

2,571,899

 

2,571,899

Balance September 30, 2019

1,872,313

 

$ 18,723

 

$ 8,923,223

 

$ (11,730,888)

 

$ 31,956,540

 

$ 1,957,181

 

$ 31,124,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Total

 

Common Stock

 

Paid-in

 

Treasury

 

Retained

 

Comprehensive

 

Stockholders’

 

Shares

 

Amount

 

Capital

 

Stock

 

Earnings

 

Income

 

Equity

Balance December 31, 2019

1,872,313

 

$ 18,723

 

$ 8,923,223

 

$ (11,730,888)

 

$ 32,445,916

 

$ 1,130,578

 

$ 30,787,552

Net income

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

2,284,844

 

-

 

2,284,844

Cash dividends declared

($.57 per share)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(567,897)

 

-

 

(567,897)

Purchase of treasury stock

-

 

-

 

-

 

(1,710,456)

 

-

 

-

 

(1,710,456)

Other comprehensive income

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

2,801,152

 

2,801,152

Balance September 30, 2020

1,872,313

 

$ 18,723

 

$ 8,923,223

 

$ (13,441,344)

 

$ 34,162,863

 

$ 3,931,730

 

$ 33,595,195

 

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC,

 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

2,284,844

 

 

$

2,202,905

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

298,504

 

 

 

274,506

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net investment amortization expense

 

205,007

 

 

 

240,189

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

(282,558

)

 

 

(270,024

)

Gain on sale of securities available for sale

 

(152,657

)

 

 

(39,207

)

Net gain on sale of real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

(967

)

Decrease in accrued interest receivable

 

84,462

 

 

 

219,511

 

Increase in accrued interest payable

 

663

 

 

 

55,602

 

Net other operating activities

 

422,073

 

 

 

357,592

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,860,338

 

 

 

3,040,107

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net increase in loans

 

(23,788,381

)

 

 

(3,213,517

)

Net increase (decrease) in interest bearing deposits in other

banks

 

332,822

 

 

 

(8,113,706

)

Purchase of securities available for sale

 

(34,701,151

)

 

 

(12,820,892

)

Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale

 

2,732,970

 

 

 

7,466,732

 

Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities

available for sale

 

12,330,031

 

 

 

6,065,107

 

Net redemption of restricted equity securities

 

34,000

 

 

 

188,500

 

Purchase of premises and equipment

 

(201,178

)

 

 

(405,495

)

Proceeds from sales of real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

9,999

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(43,260,887

)

 

 

(10,823,272

)

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net increase in deposits

 

43,177,108

 

 

 

13,354,466

 

Net decrease in other borrowings

 

-

 

 

 

(4,500,000

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(1,710,456

)

 

 

(266,784

)

Payments of cash dividends

 

(567,897

)

 

 

(589,840

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

40,898,755

 

 

 

7,997,842

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

498,206

 

 

 

214,677

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

1,814,912

 

 

 

1,611,283

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,313,118

 

 

$

1,825,960

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

Interest

$

703,068

 

 

$

707,692

 

Taxes

$

821,131

 

 

$

219,195

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS

 

 

 

Real estate acquired through foreclosure

$

86,400

 

 

$

9,032

 

Internally financed sales of other real estate owned

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 



