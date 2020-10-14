Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.59% and 3.56% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 4.00% and 3.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third quarter results of operations.

At September 30, 2020, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.72%, compared to 2.07% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans of approximately $17.8 million dollars, was 2.00% as of September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 2295.83%, compared to 1362.66% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $182,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $158,000 at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .14% at September 30, 2020, compared to .15% at December 31, 2019. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 and $.57 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2020 and 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting adverse economic conditions have already adversely impacted our business and results. At this time we are not able to estimate the effect of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations which will depend on currently uncertain future developments.

The ongoing COVID-19 global and national health emergency has caused significant disruptions in the United States and international economies and financial markets. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has caused illness, quarantines, cancellation of events and travel, business and school shutdowns, reduction in commercial activity and financial transactions, supply chain interruptions, increased unemployment, and overall economic and financial market instability. Many states, including Alabama, have declared states of public health emergency.

Although banks have generally been permitted to continue operating, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to our business and could cause material disruptions to our business and operations in the future. Impacts have included the transition of a significant portion of our workforce to home locations, an increase in costs due to additional health and safety precautions implemented at our branches, and an increase in draws on unfunded loan commitments and requests for forbearance and loan modifications. Clients also may seek additional loans that they may be unable to repay, particularly if businesses remain closed and unemployment levels rise. To the extent that commercial, social or legal and regulatory restrictions remain in place or increase, our uncertainty, expenses, delinquencies, foreclosures and credit losses may materially increase.

In addition, the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 related disruptions heightens the inherent uncertainty of forecasting future economic conditions and their potential impact on our loan portfolio, and therefore increases the risk that the assumptions, judgments and estimates used to determine the appropriate allowance for future credit losses may prove to be incorrect, resulting in actual credit losses that exceed our recorded allowance.

Unfavorable economic conditions may also make it more difficult for us to maintain deposit levels and loan origination volume. Furthermore, such conditions have and may continue to adversely impact accounting estimates that we use to determine our allowance and provisions for credit losses. Such conditions could also impact the value of assets we carry on our balance sheet and cause the value of collateral associated with our existing loans to decline.

Sudden or unexpectedly large changes in interest rates could impact our ability to effectively manage our interest rate risk and could result in maturity imbalances in our assets and liabilities. A prolonged period of very low interest rates or an increase in interest rates that affects our borrowers’ ability to repay loans could reduce our net interest income and have a material adverse impact on our cash flows.

While we have taken, and are continuing to take, actions to protect the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, no assurance can be given that the steps being taken will be deemed to be adequate or appropriate, nor can we predict the level of disruption which will occur to our ability to provide customer support and service. The continued or renewed spread of COVID-19 could negatively impact the availability of key personnel necessary to conduct our business, the business and operations of our third-party service providers who perform critical services for our business, or the businesses of many of our customers and borrowers. In addition, as a result of the pandemic and the related increase in remote working by our personnel and personnel of other companies, the risk of cyber-attacks, breaches or similar events, whether through our systems of those of third parties on which we rely, has increased.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 712,000 $ 792,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.77 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 9.58 % 10.92 % Interest rate spread 3.43 % 3.74 % Net interest margin 3.59 % 4.00 % Operating cost to assets 2.59 % 2.75 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 983,119 1,032,905 Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 2,285,000 $ 2,203,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.29 $ 2.13 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 10.30 % 10.29 % Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.64 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.87 % Operating cost to assets 2.54 % 2.78 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 997,340 1,035,897 Dividends per share $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total assets $ 278,455,000 $ 230,435,000 Loans receivable, net $ 125,650,000 $ 101,500,000 Deposits $ 237,538,000 $ 194,361,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 16,975,000 $ 17,915,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 33,595,000 $ 30,788,000 Book value per share $ 34.51 $ 29.81 Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 11.35 % 12.98 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .08 % .15 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .14 % .15 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.72 % 2.07 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 2295.83 % 1362.66 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,313,118 1,814,912 Interest bearing deposits in banks 5,120,477 5,453,299 Securities available for sale 125,280,513 101,499,758 Restricted equity securities 732,300 766,300 Loans 127,854,859 104,101,700 Less Allowance for loan losses 2,204,482 2,153,304 Loans, net 125,650,377 101,948,396 Premises and equipment, net 6,322,840 6,420,166 Right-of-use lease assets – operating 611,411 681,306 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,202,690 9,920,133 Accrued interest receivable 1,196,464 1,280,926 Other assets 718,478 343,488 Total assets $ 278,455,156 230,435,172 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 71,416,112 55,071,909 Interest-bearing 166,122,154 139,289,249 Total deposits 237,538,266 194,361,158 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 245,538 244,875 Operating lease liabilities 611,411 681,306 Other liabilities 3,371,746 1,267,281 Total liabilities 244,859,961 199,647,620 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 973,505 and 1,032,905 shares outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid‑in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (898,808 and 839,408 shares, respectively) (13,441,344 ) (11,730,888 ) Retained earnings 34,162,863 32,445,916 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 3,931,730 1,130,578 Total stockholders’ equity 33,595,195 30,787,552 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 278,455,156 $ 230,435,172

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,558,204 $ 1,572,414 $ 4,433,232 $ 4,503,961 Securities available for sale 858,000 748,543 2,591,275 2,181,891 Other interest 13,242 51,628 38,919 152,442 Total interest income 2,429,446 2,372,585 7,063,426 6,838,294 Interest expense Deposits 152,062 221,988 587,091 617,292 Borrowings - - 3,330 17,312 Subordinated debentures 35,000 41,000 113,310 128,690 Total interest expense 187,062 262,988 703,731 763,294 Net interest income 2,242,384 2,109,597 6,359,695 6,075,000 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,242,384 2,109,597 6,359,695 6,075,000 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 318,078 378,259 986,071 1,075,322 Service fee income, net 1,255 1,615 4,048 5,048 Bank owned life insurance 94,186 90,009 282,558 270,024 Mortgage fee income 4,877 5,938 30,451 24,310 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate - - - 967 Net gain on securities available for sale - - 152,658 39,207 Total other income 418,396 475,821 1,455,786 1,414,878 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 970,728 906,121 2,845,648 2,731,609 Occupancy expense 215,986 209,310 633,969 605,289 Marketing and professional expense 67,725 66,121 195,786 196,806 Other operating expenses 521,130 413,099 1,287,460 1,231,970 Total other expenses 1,775,569 1,594,651 4,962,863 4,765,674 Income before income taxes 885,211 990,767 2,852,618 2,724,204 Income tax expense 172,982 198,294 567,774 521,299 Net income $ 712,229 $ 792,473 $ 2,284,844 $ 2,202,905 Cash dividend per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 2.29 $ 2.13 Weighted –average basic and diluted shares outstanding 983,119 1,032,905 997,340 1,035,897

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718) $ 27,206,599 Net income - - - 2,202,905 - 2,202,905 Cash dividends declared ($.57 per share) - - - - (589,840) - (589,840) Purchase of treasury stock (266,784) - - (266,784) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,571,899 2,571,899 Balance September 30, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888) $ 31,956,540 $ 1,957,181 $ 31,124,779

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income Equity Balance December 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888) $ 32,445,916 $ 1,130,578 $ 30,787,552 Net income - - - 2,284,844 - 2,284,844 Cash dividends declared ($.57 per share) - - - - (567,897) - (567,897) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (1,710,456) - - (1,710,456) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,801,152 2,801,152 Balance September 30, 2020 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,441,344) $ 34,162,863 $ 3,931,730 $ 33,595,195

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC, UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,284,844 $ 2,202,905 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 298,504 274,506 Provision for loan losses - - Net investment amortization expense 205,007 240,189 Bank owned life insurance (282,558 ) (270,024 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale (152,657 ) (39,207 ) Net gain on sale of real estate owned - (967 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 84,462 219,511 Increase in accrued interest payable 663 55,602 Net other operating activities 422,073 357,592 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,860,338 3,040,107 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in loans (23,788,381 ) (3,213,517 ) Net increase (decrease) in interest bearing deposits in other banks 332,822 (8,113,706 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (34,701,151 ) (12,820,892 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale 2,732,970 7,466,732 Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 12,330,031 6,065,107 Net redemption of restricted equity securities 34,000 188,500 Purchase of premises and equipment (201,178 ) (405,495 ) Proceeds from sales of real estate owned - 9,999 Net cash used in investing activities (43,260,887 ) (10,823,272 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 43,177,108 13,354,466 Net decrease in other borrowings - (4,500,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,710,456 ) (266,784 ) Payments of cash dividends (567,897 ) (589,840 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 40,898,755 7,997,842 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 498,206 214,677 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,814,912 1,611,283 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,313,118 $ 1,825,960 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 703,068 $ 707,692 Taxes $ 821,131 $ 219,195 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 86,400 $ 9,032 Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

