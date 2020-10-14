Captor Capital Reports Revenues of $3.67 Million and Gross Profits of $1.25 Million in Unaudited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 2020.

Gross Profit up approximately 400 per cent compared to same quarter in 2019



Revenues up more than 30 per cent compared to same quarter in 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020. During the quarter, revenues at the Company’s two Chai Cannabis Co. dispensaries were approximately $3.67 million, with the Company recording a gross profit of $1,251,336 from the sale of cannabis. Revenues on cannabis sales were up approximately 35 per cent over the same quarter the year previous. Net Income was approximately $2.69 million ($0.07 per share) compared to a net loss of $7,189,142 ($0.18 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Statement Highlights