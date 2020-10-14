 

Captor Capital Reports Revenues of $3.67 Million and Gross Profits of $1.25 Million in Unaudited Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 2020.

  • Gross Profit up approximately 400 per cent compared to same quarter in 2019
  • Revenues up more than 30 per cent compared to same quarter in 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020. During the quarter, revenues at the Company’s two Chai Cannabis Co. dispensaries were approximately $3.67 million, with the Company recording a gross profit of $1,251,336 from the sale of cannabis. Revenues on cannabis sales were up approximately 35 per cent over the same quarter the year previous. Net Income was approximately $2.69 million ($0.07 per share) compared to a net loss of $7,189,142 ($0.18 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Statement Highlights

  • During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded revenues of $3,767,851 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to $2,868,679 in the 2019 comparative period.
  • During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a gross profit of $1,251,336 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to $341,131 in the 2019 comparative period.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s net income was $2,690,628 ($0.07 per share), compared to net loss of $7,189,142 ($0.18 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Net income of $2,690,628 consisted primarily of unrealized gain on investments at fair value $3,442,725 and gross profit of $1,251,336 offset by general and administrative expenses of $1,776,059
  • As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a consolidated cash balance of $18,493,586 compared to $19,766,334 at March 31, 2020.
  • The Company had a working capital of $23,537,956 as at June 30, 2020, compared to a working capital of $20,652,754 at March 31, 2020.

Management Commentary.
Taking into account the changing retail landscape due to COVID-19, Captor maintains a cautionary approach to its growth strategy and a keen focus on maximizing revenues from its current investments. Captor’s retail footprint will support top line revenue expansion while strict standard operating procedures, centralized business activities, and a comprehensive enterprise mentality will correlate to income statement improvements, as witnessed in the quarter ending June 30, 2020 by the significant increase not only in revenues, but more importantly in gross profit, as the Company continues to reduce overall cost of goods and increase profit margins. Developing retail locations in mature, high-density markets, economies of scale will continue to drive down costs and create value as product purchasing power increases through Captor Retail Group.

