 

Codiak Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

14.10.2020, 01:04   

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (“Codiak”), a clinical-stage company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $82.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by Codiak. In addition, Codiak has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 14, 2020 under the ticker symbol “CDAK,” and the offering is expected to close on October 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 13, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, telephone: (888) 474-0200, or email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687, or email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Codiak

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.



