GHD expands Advisory-led operations into Singapore to strengthen Asia-Pacific presence

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Singapore, in line with its strategy to expand its Advisory offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. GHD Advisory was launched in 2016 to offer services beyond the design and delivery of assets by supporting clients throughout the business lifecycle, supporting capital deployment, investment, optimisation, value preservation, resilience and liability transformation.

GHD Advisory has delivered a number of flagship projects internationally, including the provision of technical due diligence on the 51% sale of the Sydney Motorway Corporation, one of Australia's largest infrastructure transactions. In addition, the team also facilitated the listing of Napier Port on the New Zealand stock exchange, only the third entity to be listed in two years. Its exceptional track record has meant that GHD Advisory has been ranked as the number one technical transaction advisor in Australasia for four consecutive years by Inframation Group.