GHD expands Advisory-led operations into Singapore to strengthen Asia-Pacific presence
SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GHD, one of the world's leading professional services companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Singapore, in line with its strategy to expand its Advisory offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. GHD Advisory was launched in 2016 to offer services beyond the design and delivery of assets by supporting clients throughout the business lifecycle, supporting capital deployment, investment, optimisation, value preservation, resilience and liability transformation.
GHD Advisory has delivered a number of flagship projects internationally, including the provision of technical due diligence on the 51% sale of the Sydney Motorway Corporation, one of Australia's largest infrastructure transactions. In addition, the team also facilitated the listing of Napier Port on the New Zealand stock exchange, only the third entity to be listed in two years. Its exceptional track record has meant that GHD Advisory has been ranked as the number one technical transaction advisor in Australasia for four consecutive years by Inframation Group.
Singapore offers a wealth of opportunities, serving as a central hub from where the Advisory team can help clients across the APAC region to optimise their investment portfolios, supported by GHD's significant global technical resources in the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and the USA. GHD's newly created presence in the city-state demonstrates its commitment to support infrastructure investment activity in Southeast Asian markets to orchestrate powerful and sustainable outcomes for its clients and the communities they serve.
GHD Advisory's operations in Singapore will be headed by Jason Tok, Market Leader for Asia, who says: "Singapore will be a strategically important hub for GHD, enabling us to capitalise on opportunities arising from the strong infrastructure demand in the region. Initially, the focus will be on the transactional, risk and feasibility space, where we have an industry leading track record, having delivered strategic, commercial, regulatory and technical advice on over USD100 billion worth of transactions globally. GHD Advisory's offering will primarily target clients involved in developing regional infrastructure projects and capital investments, working across their business and asset lifecycles to deliver integrated solutions that create long-lasting value and competitive advantages."
