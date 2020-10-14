 

Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland

Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland

  • Powered by Nokia, Spark’s 5G radio network goes live to coincide with a major international sailing event
  • 5G rollout will provide enhanced digital experiences for Spark’s customers in downtown Auckland
  • Nokia powers Spark’s 5G Race Zone giving visitors an immersive multi-sensory experience

14 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and New Zealand operator Spark have launched 5G services in the Auckland Viaduct area to bring high-speed wireless connectivity to a major international sailing event.

The 5G network will leverage Nokia’s AirScale radio portfolio to deliver ultra-fast data speeds with low-latency. The upgraded network allows Spark’s customers to experience new interactive applications while making existing ones more efficient, even under the significant traffic demands of a major sporting event.

To support network agility, Nokia has deployed NetAct, a cloud-agnostic solution, across Spark’s network. NetAct manages both radio and core networks, and provides applications that oversee fault, configuration, performance and security management. Nokia is providing network planning and new product introduction support to optimize 5G performance.

In addition, located within the Auckland Viaduct precinct is Spark’s 5G Race Zone, also powered by Nokia 5G technology. The Race Zone is a consumer brand experience designed to put sailing fans at the heart of the action with a multi-crew simulator, a 4D immersive experience and a wind tunnel that visualizes wind data like never before.

Spark New Zealand and Nokia have a long-established relationship, crossing multiple domains, including IP, optical and wireless. Nokia and Spark have collaborated extensively on 5G technology, with Nokia supporting Spark’s 5G networks across New Zealand. The service rollout in Auckland adds to Nokia’s solid 5G momentum in the region, while it allows Spark to offer additional services in high traffic areas.

Raj Singh, General Manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand, said: “We want customers to experience the true power of 5G, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. By leveraging Nokia’s technology, we will be able to increase capacity and coverage in the most demanding areas. With our 5G offerings, we are looking to create exciting new ways to enhance events for our subscribers. Therefore, we’re thrilled to see how consumers and businesses benefit from this 5G roll out as we showcase the different benefits of 5G – speed, low latency and mass connectivity."

Anna Wills, Head of Oceania at Nokia, said: “We are excited to help Spark create extraordinary experiences by bringing 5G to customers in Auckland. 5G delivers the speed and immediacy requirements of big events like sports tournaments, music concerts and cultural festivals. We look forward to leveraging our breadth of expertise to create more opportunities for Nokia’s operator customers in the 5G era.”

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Spark
As New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company, Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

Spark IoT (the Internet of Things) brings together Spark’s extensive IoT networks and a selection of cost-effective IoT devices, paired with digital monitoring dashboards and a wraparound support service. 
www.spark.co.nz

