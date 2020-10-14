 

Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days,” A Reinvented Black Friday Shopping Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020   

Walmart announced last month that it is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers this holiday season. The biggest and most exciting shopping day of the year – Black Friday – will be no exception. That’s why today, Walmart is announcing a revamped Black Friday savings event that will deliver the incredible prices customers expect from the retailer in an entirely new way to help provide a safer and more convenient shopping experience.

Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings this year from one single day to three events to bring customers “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This reinvented Black Friday experience will offer customers the retailer’s best prices of the season on the most sought-after items on 2020 holiday wish lists during three separate savings events across the month of November. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “I’m really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door.”

During Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event, customers will discover savings on new items from top brands, like HP, Instant Pot, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Roku and Shark, including deals on many items that can only be found at Walmart. The retailer will have increased availability of event items to help ensure as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best pricing. Here’s what customers can expect for Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event:

