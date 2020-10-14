Shift Completes Merger with Insurance Acquisition Corp. on its Path to Public Listing, Transaction Delivers $340 Million to Support Growth and Working Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INSU) and Shift, please note that dates included in the press release were incorrect. Shift will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “SFT” and its senior management will host an investor conference call on October 15, 2020, not October 14, 2020, as previously stated. The corrected release follows.

Shift will begin trading on NASDAQ under ticker SFT on October 15, 2020

Shift’s senior management to host investor conference call on October 15, 2020 at 8:00am EDT

Shift, a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: INSU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cohen & Company (NYSE American: COHN), have announced the closing of their previously announced business combination. The business combination, which was approved on October 13, 2020, by INSU’s stockholders, brings the newest pure-play in the used car ecommerce market to the public markets. The transaction provides Shift with approximately $300 million, net of fees and expenses. Beginning October 15, 2020, Shift’s shares of Class A common stock will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SFT” and warrants under ticker symbol “SFTTW.” Shift’s co-CEOs, George Arison and Toby Russell, will host an investor update call on October 15, 2020 at 8:00am EDT.

Shift has built a state-of-the-art automotive ecommerce company powered by its unique technology platform and service model. Leveraging proprietary technology, Shift delivers a comprehensive and seamless process for consumers to buy, sell, trade, finance, and own used cars.

“Today marks an important milestone for our company. With the support of our shareholders, we have completed the merger with Insurance Acquisition Corp. and fortified our cash position with $300 million to invest in growing our business. We are thrilled to bring Shift to the public markets, fulfilling our long-term plan to be a publicly listed company,” commented George Arison, Shift co-CEO.

Toby Russell, Shift Co-CEO, commented, “We started Shift in 2014 with a vision to transform the antiquated used car market, ripe for disruption. Through the strength of our technology suite and dedication of our employees, we have grown into a leading ecommerce platform, disrupting the more than $840 billion used car market. We accelerated year-over-year revenue growth to nearly 30% in the third quarter and continue to expect strong growth for the full year. We are pleased to enter the public market with this positive momentum and look forward to reporting our full third quarter financial results on our first earnings call in November.”