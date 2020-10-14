 

Liberty Global Announces Definitive Interim Results of Sunrise Communications Group Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 06:45  |  44   |   |   

Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced today the definitive interim results for the all cash, public tender offer of UPC Schweiz GmbH (a subsidiary of Liberty Global) to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SRCG). 37,107,859 Sunrise shares have been tendered as of the end of the main offer period, corresponding to 81.98% of the fully diluted share capital of Sunrise.

The minimum acceptance offer condition, being the valid tender of two-thirds of the fully diluted share capital of Sunrise, has been met. The additional acceptance period for the offer will start on October 15, 2020, and is expected to last until October 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. Swiss time.

Completion of the tender offer is subject to other conditions, including regulatory approvals. After the settlement of the offer, Liberty Global intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and delist Sunrise shares from trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunrise is therefore expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary within the Liberty Global group of companies. Certain Sunrise shareholders who do not tender may face negative tax consequences if the squeeze-out has to be conducted via a merger.

The indicative timetable for the closing of the offer is as follows:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Start of the additional acceptance period

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

End of the additional acceptance period (4 p.m. Swiss time)

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Provisional notice of the end results of the offer

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Definitive notice of the end results of the offer

Monday, November 9, 2020

(expected)

Sunrise Extraordinary General Meeting

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (expected)

Settlement of the offer (subject to satisfaction of remaining offer conditions, including regulatory approvals)

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Seite 1 von 5
Liberty Global Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary CannaCure Receives Sales License from Health Canada
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Liberty Global Announces Provisional Interim Results of Sunrise Communications Group Tender Offer
01.10.20
Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results