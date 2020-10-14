EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit 14-Oct-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Accomplished cleantech business leader has more than ten years' renewable and storage industry experience



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 14th October 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has appointed Karl Bohman as executive vice president and head of its global Stationary business group which develops large-scale renewable energy storage projects for developers and utilities.

Karl Bohman is a successful cleantech business leader, technology entrepreneur and international business expansion specialist with more than 10 years' industry experience in the renewable and storage sector. He assumes responsibilities from Bryan Urban, a four-year Leclanché veteran, who will shift to lead the Company's previously announced "build-own-operate" business which will collaborate with the Stationary unit.

Among Karl Bohman's prior positions, he was head of business development at Swedish lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt, and CEO of SaltX Technology, an energy storage company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in Stockholm.

Karl Bohman has enjoyed various entrepreneurial roles in tech start-ups and corporate ventures. He founded two companies, All Set Marine Security (which he sold to General Electric), and Mondozer Mediatech, serving as CEO of each; and has worked in the venture capital/private equity industry.

"We're pleased to have attracted someone of Karl's caliber to our team with his broad international sales and business development experience," said Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché. "We are confident that with his leadership, experience and enormous energy, he will help accelerate the growth of our Stationary storage business and help deliver a significant return on our investments in this area."