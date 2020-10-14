ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020 Strong second half supports expected 2020 revenue of at least €13.3 billion

Q3 net sales of €4.0 billion, gross margin of 47.5%, net income of €1.1 billion

Q3 net bookings of €2.9 billion

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Net sales 3,326 3,958 ...of which Installed Base Management sales 1 887 862 New lithography systems sold (units) 57 57 Used lithography systems sold (units) 4 3 Net bookings 2



1,101 2,868 Gross profit 1,603 1,881 Gross margin (%) 48.2 47.5 Net income 751 1,062 EPS (basic; in euros) 1.79 2.54 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4,440 4,408

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

CEO statement and outlook



"Our third-quarter sales came in at €4.0 billion, which is above our guidance. Our gross margin was within guidance at 47.5%. We shipped 10 EUV systems and were able to recognize revenue for 14 systems in the third quarter. We have seen no major disruptions due to COVID-19 during the last quarter. Our Q3 net bookings came in at €2.9 billion, including €595 million from EUV systems (4 units).