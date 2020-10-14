 

ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020

ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Strong second half supports expected 2020 revenue of at least €13.3 billion

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 14, 2020 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its Q3 2020 results.

  • Q3 net sales of €4.0 billion, gross margin of 47.5%, net income of €1.1 billion
  • Q3 net bookings of €2.9 billion
(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2020 Q3 2020
Net sales 3,326 3,958
...of which Installed Base Management sales 1 887 862
     
New lithography systems sold (units) 57 57
Used lithography systems sold (units) 4 3
     
Net bookings 2

  		1,101 2,868
     
Gross profit 1,603 1,881
Gross margin (%) 48.2    47.5   
     
Net income 751 1,062   
EPS (basic; in euros) 1.79 2.54
     
End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4,440 4,408

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

 

CEO statement and outlook

"Our third-quarter sales came in at €4.0 billion, which is above our guidance. Our gross margin was within guidance at 47.5%. We shipped 10 EUV systems and were able to recognize revenue for 14 systems in the third quarter. We have seen no major disruptions due to COVID-19 during the last quarter. Our Q3 net bookings came in at €2.9 billion, including €595 million from EUV systems (4 units).

