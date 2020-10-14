JPMorgan Chase Investing in Texas to Help More People Grow Skills and Gain Access to Opportunity

JPMorgan Chase today announced it is investing $10 million in Texas’ workforce to help create and sustain opportunity for underserved communities across the state. The firm’s philanthropic investment in Texas is part of JPMorgan Chase’s new $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity and drive an inclusive economic recovery.

Texas has experienced strong, consistent job growth in recent years with one of the most robust and diverse economies in the nation. In 2019, the state added nearly 1,000 jobs per day to its labor market. But not all Texans have benefitted from this growth; even before the pandemic, poverty rates for Black and Latino Texans were two times that of White Texans. The COVID crisis has only widened the opportunity gap, especially for Black and Latino communities. New research by PolicyLink reveals some of the challenges that underserved Texans today face: including that Dallas-area White Texans far outpace Dallas-area Black and Latino Texans in hourly wage earnings, with 4 out of 5 White workers earning at least $15 an hour, compared to a third and less than half of Black and Latino workers, respectively.

As one of the largest employers in Texas, JPMorgan Chase is making new business and philanthropic investments that highlight the importance of how business, government and educators can work together to address these challenges. The firm is also supporting policy solutions to drive sustainable change and help Texans build the skills for success in a constantly changing labor market.

“Business has a responsibility to help solve challenges facing its employees and the customers and communities it serves,” said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO. “A skilled workforce and an inclusive recovery are key to Texas’ growth, and partnerships like these with government and educators will help Black and Latino Texans gain access to well-paying jobs and great careers.”

$10 Million to Support an Inclusive Future of Work in Texas

JPMorgan Chase’s $10 million philanthropic investment focuses on underserved communities across the state with an emphasis on building more inclusive career pathways for young people and adults. Through collaborative efforts that bring the public, private and non-profit sectors together, the firm is focused on supporting young people to successfully navigate transitions between high school, post-secondary education and careers, and adults to access timely and relevant skills training and quality jobs.