 

Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in Phase IIa study in lumbar spinal fusion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 07:00  |  70   |   |   


90% of patients show bone fusion as well as strong clinical improvements in function and pain at 24 months follow-up period with a good product safety profile


Gosselies, Belgium, 14 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces positive 24-month follow-up results for the Phase IIa study with the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, in patients undergoing lumbar spinal fusion procedures.

The 24-month data show a high percentage of successful lumbar vertebrae fusion of 90%. Patients also continue to experience important clinical improvements in function and pain, from as early as six months after treatment, up to the 24-month follow-up period.

Degenerative spine disorders have a major impact on the quality of life of patients. These impacts include decreases in the stability of the spine and pain in motion,” said Dr. Alphonse Lubansu, M.D., Head of the Spinal Clinic, Erasme University Hospital, Université libre de Bruxelles. “The 24 month follow-up data of this Phase IIa clinical trial have demonstrated that patients treated with ALLOB in spinal fusion procedure show a high incidence in fusion, and benefit from a sustained, clinically meaningful improvement in function and pain throughout the 24 months following treatment together with a good safety profile. These results show that ALLOB in combination with the standard spine fusion surgery could be a promising treatment option to address the currently unmet needs of these patients.

This positive data for lumbar spinal fusion complements the strong Phase I/IIa results from ALLOB in patients with delayed union fractures,said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics. “These studies provide promising clinical evidence for the potential of Bone Therapeutics’ unique allogeneic cell therapy platform to address high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone related disorders. We will now hold discussions with global regulators and our partners to explore a variety of options for the next stages of clinical development for ALLOB in different orthopedic indications, while pursuing the phase IIb study of ALLOB in difficult tibial fractures. In addition, the clinical results provide further evidence for the expansion of ALLOB and our platform of differentiated MSCs to other indications.”

