 

GenSight Biologics Appoints Elsy Boglioli to Its Board of Directors

Elsy Boglioli, newly appointed Independant Board Member of GenSight Biologics (Photo: GenSight Biologics)

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Elsy Boglioli to its Board of Directors, replacing Bpifrance Participations. Mrs. Boglioli is joining as an independent Director.

“I am particularly excited to be joining the GenSight team as they have just filed for approval of LUMEVOQ, their lead product for the treatment of LHON,” commented Elsy Boglioli. “I look forward to working with the management team and the Board in order to make this product available to patients in need, as soon as possible, and in multiple geographies – hence fueling company growth and transformation.”

Elsy is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Up, a healthcare advisory firm supporting companies in strong scale up or transformation phases, mainly in the field of cell and gene therapy. She has far-reaching expertise and a broad network within the pharma and medtech industries.

Before she created Bio-Up, Elsy was Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Cellectis, a French biotechnology company focused on gene editing and its applications in oncology. At Cellectis she led various strategic and operational functions: strategy, business development, clinical trials program management, as well as manufacturing, with the objective of building in-house capacity. Prior to joining Cellectis, Elsy worked at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for 12 years. She served as Partner and Managing Director in the Paris Office, was the leader of BCG’s biotech-focused business in Europe. She worked closely with biotech and pharma companies on topics such as specialty product launch optimization, partnering and M&A.

Elsy graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, France and holds a master’s degree in economy and management from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain. She also completed a College degree in Immuno-oncology at Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, France.

“As we are transforming from an R&D company to a commercial organization, Elsy’s extensive experience in both the pharma industry and corporate strategy will be a fantastic contribution to GenSight,” said Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. “I take the opportunity to thank Bpifrance Participations for their support on the journey from the IPO to the European regulatory filing of LUMEVOQ.”

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

