 

DGAP-News Nordex Group wins orders for 1,229 megawatts in third quarter of 2020 with Delta4000 series accounting for 86 percent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2020, 07:30  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group wins orders for 1,229 megawatts in third quarter of 2020 with Delta4000 series accounting for 86 percent

14.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group wins orders for 1,229 megawatts in third quarter of 2020 with Delta4000 series accounting for 86 percent

Hamburg, 14 October 2020. The Nordex Group has received orders for 271 wind turbine systems with a total output of 1,228.6 megawatts (MW) in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019: 1,700.3 MW). The Delta4000-series turbines with an output range of four to five MW accounted for 86 percent of the orders. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company's total order intake (excluding its services business) amounted to 3,758.5 MW (9M 2019: 4,738.7 GW), with the Delta4000 series playing a dominant role at a share of 81 percent.

In the third quarter, 31 percent of orders came from Europe, primarily from Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France. Driven by two major projects in the USA, the North America region accounted for a 50 percent share. Latin America contributed 19 percent of new orders with projects in Colombia and Brazil.

"The third quarter confirms that our customers in Europe, North America and Latin America are equally convinced by our highly efficient Delta4000 turbines. Despite individual delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, demand remains strong - including the outlook for the rest of the year," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the Nordex Group.


About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has 7,900 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.


Contact for media inquiries:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com


Investor contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

Nordex SE
Rolf Becker
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1892
rbecker@nordex-online.com


14.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140700

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140700  14.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140700&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNordex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter Bezugsrechtsausschluss ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG setzt mit Tele Columbus auf Glasfaser
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro launches capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Wert von EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares erwirbt das Geschäftsgebiet ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Successfully Places EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:13 Uhr
WDH/Corona-Pandemie hinterlässt weiter Spuren bei Nordex
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erzielt im dritten Quartal 2020 Auftragseingang von 1.229 MW, davon 86 Prozent für Delta4000-Baureihe (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erzielt im dritten Quartal 2020 Auftragseingang von 1.229 MW, davon 86 Prozent für Delta4000-Baureihe
06:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Runder Tisch zur Windkraft: Branche fordert Politik zum Handeln auf
13.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Aixtron (AIXA) und Manz (M5Z) gesucht, Apple (AAPL) konsolidieren
12.10.20
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) und Manz (M5Z) fest, Apple (AAPL) vor iPhone-Event gesucht
12.10.20
LYNX: Nordex: Die Luft wird zwar dünner, aber ein bisschen wäre noch da
10.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/20
09.10.20
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX steigt - Aixtron (AIXA) und Infineon (IFX) fest; Netflix (NFLX) stark
09.10.20
Nordex: Nächster Großauftrag, diesmal Schottland

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
77.268
Nordex buy ("First Berlin")