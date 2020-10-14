EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Financing Polyphor receives CARB-X award of up to USD 18.44 million to support development of new antibiotic program 14-Oct-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), announced today that it has received a new and second non-dilutive funding award from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global partnership led by Boston University dedicated to supporting the development of antibacterial products, to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant infections. This award will support the development of the "thanatin derivatives program" belonging to Polyphor's novel Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) class of antibiotics to potentially treat life-threatening infections caused by difficult-to-treat Gram-negative bacteria.

CARB-X will provide Polyphor with initial funding of up to USD 2.62 million to complete the hit-to-lead stage and up to USD 15.82 million if certain project milestones are met. This funding is the second major support for Polyphor's antibiotics program and follows a previous grant in 2019.

"CARB-X fosters the best science and most promising early development R&D-projects in the world. This award provides further support to our research efforts in progressing a new class of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance, one of the greatest global challenges for healthcare," said Gokhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. "This second award is a strong validation of our innovative antibiotic platform and an important milestone in the implementation of our renewed strategy in this field presented earlier this year, and we would like to thank CARB-X for their ongoing trust and support."