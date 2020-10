DGAP-Media / 14.10.2020 / 07:30

777 Capital Partners AG: Michael Qamar, Dr. Steffen Meinshausen and Markus Dickopf join the investor relations and investment team



Baar-Zug (Switzerland), October 14, 2020. 777 Capital Partners AG (777 Capital Partners), a new investment boutique for innovative and high return real estate investments in the DACH region, has strengthened its team with three new hires. The company was recently founded by Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber (www.777capital.com).



Michael Qamar will head Investor Relations and is responsible for all investor-related activities, from capital raising to investor relations and marketing. Michael Qamar brings with him 20 years of experience in banking and asset management.



Dr. Steffen Meinshausen will be responsible for the entire purchasing and acquisition process within the investment team. He has more than 8 years of professional experience in the real estate industry and has worked for leading international real estate private equity companies.



Markus Dickopf will cover the entire acquisition process in the investment team. He has more than 6 years of industry experience with leading international real estate private equity companies.



Founder of 777 Capital Partners, Thomas Landschreiber, believes that the company is ideally positioned with the new appointments: "We currently see a number of attractive opportunities in the real estate sector. We want to exploit these together with our investors. This requires active management, short decision-making processes and fast action. By strengthening our team, we have taken an important step forward on this path."



777 Capital Partners AG

777 Capital Partners AG is a newly founded investment manager and co-investor based in Baar (Switzerland). As a specialized value-added investment boutique for real estate, 777 Capital Partners offers its investors solid expertise in investment and asset management services through a team of specialists with many years of experience. The company has additional offices in Frankfurt and Zurich. 777 Capital Partners is registered in the commercial register of the canton of Zug. Further information is available at www.777capital.com.



