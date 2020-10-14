Europcar Mobility Group Announces Receipt of Requisite Majority Consents From Holders of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance Plc's Senior Secured Notes and Execution of Supplemental Indentures

Regulatory News:

On September 30, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR)(together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.

Europcar Mobility Group today announces that the Solicitations contained in the Consent Solicitation Statements dated September 30, 2020, each as amended on October 9, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitations Statements") have been successfully completed by the receipt on October 13, 2020 of consents from the requisite majority of holders of the 2024 Senior Notes, the 2026 Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes.

Europcar Mobility Group also announces that the Effective Time (as defined in each of the Consent Solicitations Statements) has occurred at 7:30 pm, London time, on October 13, 2020, and that the supplemental indentures in respect of the 2024 Senior Notes, the 2026 Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes giving effect to the amendments proposed in the Consent Solicitation Statements were executed by the parties thereto and became effective in accordance with their terms.

Europcar Mobility Group intends to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc as soon as possible.

“Senior Notes” means the €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (Reg. S Common Code: 170620259 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1706202592; Rule 144A Common Code: 170620275 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1706202758) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) and the €450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (Reg. S Common Code: 198337587 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1983375871; Rule 144A Common Code: 198337617 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1983376176) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) issued by Europcar Mobility Group.