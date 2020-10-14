 

SalMar - Icelandic Salmon AS Upsizing of private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATED OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Kverva, 14 October 2020. Reference is made to the announcements by SalMar ASA ("SalMar") published on 13 October 2020 regarding the contemplated private placement of shares (the "Private Placement") and listing on Merkur Market of Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon" or the "Company", previously named Arnarlax AS).

As the Private Placement has attracted strong interest from high-quality institutional investors, and is multiple times oversubscribed, the board of directors of the Company has decided to increase the size of the primary offering in the Private Placement from approximately NOK 432 million to approximately NOK 500 million.

Accordingly, following this upsizing, the Private Placement consists of an offer of up to 5,629,344 shares in total, consisting of (i) a primary offering of up to 4,347,826 new shares in Icelandic Salmon to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately NOK 500 million and (ii) a secondary offering of up to 1,281,518 existing shares from certain selling shareholders, equivalent to proceeds of up to approximately NOK 147 million.

Icelandic Salmon intends to use the net proceeds from the primary offering of the Private Placement to fund growth and develop Icelandic Salmon's value chain within existing license portfolio, including investment in the expansion of smolt capacity, upgrade processing facility (Bíldudalur), farming equipment, branding initiatives and biomass build-up.

The bookbuilding period in the Private Placement will close today, 14 October 2020, at 16:30 hours (CEST), subject to any decision to shorten or extend the bookbuilding period.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Arctic Securities AS and Arion Banki hf. are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the private placement. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to Icelandic Salmon and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners.

Zeit
13.10.20
SalMar - Icelandic Salmon AS: Status of bookbuilding
13.10.20
SalMar - Icelandic Salmon AS: Contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
06.10.20
SalMar – Q3 2020 Trading update
18.09.20
Arnarlax - financial advisors