ArcelorMittal Announces Results of Invitation for Offers to Sell for Cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its  €750,000,000 3.125% Notes due 14 Jan 2022 ('2022 Bonds') and €500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 Jan 2023 ('2023 Bonds')

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT AND THE INVITATION FOR OFFERS. FURTHER CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Luxembourg, 14 October 2020 – 08:00 CET - On 5 October 2020, ArcelorMittal (“ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of an invitation (subject to offer restrictions) to holders of the bonds (“Bondholders”) set forth in the table below (the “Bonds”) to submit offers to sell for cash (each such offer, an “Offer to Sell”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of €1.0 billion (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”) of the Bonds to the Company (the “Invitation”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Invitation for Offers dated 5 October 2020 (the “Invitation for Offers”). The Invitation expired at 17.00 hours CET on 13 October 2020.