 

ArcelorMittal Announces Results of Invitation for Offers to Sell for Cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of its  €750,000,000 3.125% Notes due 14 Jan 2022 ('2022 Bonds') and €500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 Jan 2023 ('2023 Bonds')

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE “UNITED STATES”) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT AND THE INVITATION FOR OFFERS. FURTHER CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Luxembourg, 14 October 2020 – 08:00 CET - On 5 October 2020, ArcelorMittal (“ArcelorMittal” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of an invitation (subject to offer restrictions) to holders of the bonds (“Bondholders”) set forth in the table below (the “Bonds”) to submit offers to sell for cash (each such offer, an “Offer to Sell”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of €1.0 billion (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”)  of the Bonds to the Company (the “Invitation”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Invitation for Offers dated 5 October 2020 (the “Invitation for Offers”). The Invitation expired at 17.00 hours CET on 13 October 2020.

Announcement of Results of the Invitation

The Company is pleased to announce the acceptance of Offers to Sell as follows:

Bonds  

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN 		Amount tendered Amount accepted  Purchase Price Pro-rating factor  

 

 

Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding after the Settlement Date
€750,000,000 3.125% Notes due
14 January 2022 		XS1167308128

  		€263,583,000 €263,583,000 103.60% (€1,036 for each €1,000 in principal amount)  

 None* 		€486,417,000
€500,000,000 0.95% Notes due 17 January 2023 XS1730873731 €133,121,000 €133,121,000 99.80% (€998 for each €1,000 in principal amount)  

 None* 		€366,879,000

*  Given the Maximum Acceptance Amount has not been exceeded, all Bonds tendered for purchase have been accepted in full and there will be no pro-ration.

