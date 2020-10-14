 

Notice of Results

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

AMRYT TO ANNOUNCE Q3 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 5, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 14 2020,  Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today announces that the Company will issue unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 5, 2020 at 1200 GMT / 0700 ET.
Amryt will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on November 5 at 1430 GMT / 0930 ET.

Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dor9m4ay

Telephone Dial in details:

Standard International Number +44 (0) 203 009 5709
United States +1 646 787 1226
United Kingdom +44 (0) 844 493 6766
Ireland +353 (1) 506 0626
   
Confirmation Code 2865629

A playback facility will be available from November 5, 2020 at 1930 GMT - November 12, 2020 at 1930 GMT.  Access details for the playback facility as follows: Confirmation Code: 2865629  | US: + 1 917 677 7532 | UK/International: +44 (0) 3333 00 9785 | Ireland : +353 (1) 553 8777.

Enquiries:

Amryt Pharma plc +353 (1) 518 0200
Joe Wiley, CEO

Rory Nealon, CFO/COO 		 
 

LifeSci Advisors, LLC 		+1 (212) 915 2564
Tim McCarthy  
 

Consilium Strategic Communications 		+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Ashley Tapp  

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

Juxtapid/ Lojuxta (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Columbia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid) and in the EU (under the trade name Lojuxta). HoFH is a rare genetic disorder which impairs the body's ability to remove low density lipoprotein ("LDL") cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) from the blood, typically leading to abnormally high blood LDL cholesterol levels in the body from before birth - often ten times more than people without HoFH - and subsequent aggressive and premature cardiovascular disease.

