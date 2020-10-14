New Guidance On Government Action For Healthy Food Systems Launched

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Urgent case for reforming industrialized food systems can be made on the grounds of protecting health, and leaders know it

National governments called to radically change approach to policy and practice, building resilience and improving food security outcomes post-Covid-19

Case studies from around the world show that the best recipe for impact is the combination of collaboration across food systems stakeholders and clear leadership from governments

New suite of recommendations focus on vision and leadership, governance, fiscal incentives, education, collaboration, research, and innovation

Today the Global Alliance for the Future of Food launches Systemic Solutions for Healthy Food Systems , a guide for governments to take action for better food systems that promote human, ecological, and animal health and well-being. Supported by a set of case studies from different countries, cultures, and contexts, the Guide provides 14 recommendations to tackle the interconnectedness of food systems through policy and practice. Developed with UK consultancy Tasting the Future , the launch coincides with the Committee on World Food Security ( CFS) High-Level Special Event on Global Governance of Food Security and Nutrition .

Covid-19 recovery and stimulus packages give governments the perfect opportunity now to radically change and to show real leadership through integrated and inclusive approaches to food policies: the recommendations suggest they commit to stricter governance, to health-promoting fiscal measures, and to greater focus on research and innovation. Supporting these views are the international case studies included in the new Guide's companion publication, Systemic Solutions for Healthy Food Systems - Approaches to Policy & Practice . Examples of collaboration between national governments, food producers, community groups, businesses, researchers, investors, and civil society organizations include organic agriculture subsidies in Germany, food security policies in France, consumer information law in Chile, soil health success stories in China, and nutrition programs in Rwanda.