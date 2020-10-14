Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers who wish to provide feedback at a business no longer need to physically touch a survey screen. Avius, a leading tech company that provides real-time customer feedback solutions, today launched Gestures, a touchless AI-powered thumbs up / thumbs down survey experience. The innovative technology has launched at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world. David Lloyd Leisure, UK's popular upscale fitness centre has also deployed Gestures in some of its clubs, as well as in Madame Tussauds London.

The pandemic has quickly created a new operating environment for businesses who are now more than ever embracing touchless technology. Avius predicted early on during the pandemic that touchless would play an important role in society moving forward. Customers are also demanding clean and safe ways to interact with technology. Gestures provides a fast and easy touchless way to gather information from experience feedback surveys so businesses can ensure they are meeting and exceeding expectations for customers and their employees.

"We are incredibly excited to usher in a new era of feedback, using natural human gestures – recognised by advanced artificial intelligence built-in to our kiosks – to enable people to provide touch-free feedback fast," said Ben Story, co-founder and chief executive officer, Avius. "Customers have been telling us they want to collect feedback in hygiene sensitive scenarios, what better way to do that than using gestures? They are universal around the world and online – everyone understands what they mean, and you can see the respondents' delight when leaving feedback this way."

To engage with Gestures, customers simply stand in front of a kiosk terminal, show a thumbs up for a good experience or a thumbs down to report a not so positive experience. An animation and sound will notify that the response has been successfully recorded. In addition to singular questions, Gestures can also be used for a series of yes/no questions. Avius has also taken strict measures to protect privacy, such as not storing any images or results on the device. The real-time software allows businesses to instantly review data and in turn, immediately resolve an issue before it becomes a problem, and further improve the overall customer experience.