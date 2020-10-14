NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

October 14, 2020 at 09.00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201013091350_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-12

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 178,000 Unit price: 1.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 178,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.76 EUR