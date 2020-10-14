 

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
October 14, 2020 at 09.00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201013091350_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-12
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 178,000 Unit price: 1.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 178,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.76 EUR


