C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to Monitor and Protect Vehicles from Design to Decommissioning

Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) - AutoSec brings unprecedented visibility, control

and protection to vehicle cybersecurity management, harmonizing development and

implementation of protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.



C2A Security (https://www.c2a-sec.com/) , a leading provider of trusted

automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship

cybersecurity product, AutoSec

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be) , the first-ever

comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the

rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that

empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.





Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.beAutoSec arrives at a critical time for the industry: modern vehicle architectureis more vulnerable than ever before. OEMs and Tier 1s are grappling with the newISO/ SAE 21434 standard as well as UNECE WP.29 regulation and cybersecurityteams are struggling to coordinate and effectively communicate responsibility.To implement the complete cybersecurity protections today's vehicles require andmeet new standards and regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s must first achievefull-spectrum visibility of cybersecurity status across all vehicle models.Second, OEMs and suppliers must be able to deploy and maintain in-vehicleprotections against cyber attacks throughout the vehicle lifecycle. In AutoSec,C2A Security has created a platform that meets both needs. This cybersecurityhub is the first of its kind and gives users unparalleled transparency into theentire cybersecurity lifecycle, enabling streamlined management of eachphase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just afew clicks.AutoSec also enables a higher level of coordination among stakeholders in theautomotive supply chain, creating new opportunities for collaboration that allowsecurity teams to prepare for future cyber attacks. For the first time in theautomotive industry, AutoSec harmonizes communication among all the players downthe supply chain, creating a uniform and effective channel for risk managementthat maintains in-vehicle cybersecurity throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Toaccelerate industry-wide cybersecurity improvements and facilitate harmonizationof cybersecurity efforts across supply chain organizations, C2A Security isreleasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cybersecurity teamcan begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrumvisibility into all of a vehicle's components.Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's missionis to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and driversalike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilitiesthe industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single,centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotivecybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we arecontributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecuritychallenges of today and tomorrow."AutoSec joins C2A's suite of in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions, which take amulti-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevantprotection and safety compatibility.Request a demo of AutoSec by emailing C2ASecurity@antennagroup.com.About C2A SecurityC2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutionsprovider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layeredapproach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safetycompatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecyclemanagement platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility requiredto meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entirevehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of theautomotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotivecybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible,comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A isbacked by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information,visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/ .Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311075/AutoSec.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149067/4733406OTS: c2a-sec Ltd.