 

C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to Monitor and Protect Vehicles from Design to Decommissioning

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2020, 08:10  |  36   |   |   
Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) - AutoSec brings unprecedented visibility, control
and protection to vehicle cybersecurity management, harmonizing development and
implementation of protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

C2A Security (https://www.c2a-sec.com/) , a leading provider of trusted
automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship
cybersecurity product, AutoSec
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be) , the first-ever
comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the
rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that
empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be

AutoSec arrives at a critical time for the industry: modern vehicle architecture
is more vulnerable than ever before. OEMs and Tier 1s are grappling with the new
ISO/ SAE 21434 standard as well as UNECE WP.29 regulation and cybersecurity
teams are struggling to coordinate and effectively communicate responsibility.

To implement the complete cybersecurity protections today's vehicles require and
meet new standards and regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s must first achieve
full-spectrum visibility of cybersecurity status across all vehicle models.
Second, OEMs and suppliers must be able to deploy and maintain in-vehicle
protections against cyber attacks throughout the vehicle lifecycle. In AutoSec,
C2A Security has created a platform that meets both needs. This cybersecurity
hub is the first of its kind and gives users unparalleled transparency into the
entire cybersecurity lifecycle, enabling streamlined management of each
phase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just a
few clicks.

AutoSec also enables a higher level of coordination among stakeholders in the
automotive supply chain, creating new opportunities for collaboration that allow
security teams to prepare for future cyber attacks. For the first time in the
automotive industry, AutoSec harmonizes communication among all the players down
the supply chain, creating a uniform and effective channel for risk management
that maintains in-vehicle cybersecurity throughout the vehicle lifecycle. To
accelerate industry-wide cybersecurity improvements and facilitate harmonization
of cybersecurity efforts across supply chain organizations, C2A Security is
releasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cybersecurity team
can begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrum
visibility into all of a vehicle's components.

Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's mission
is to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and drivers
alike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilities
the industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single,
centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotive
cybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we are
contributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecurity
challenges of today and tomorrow."

AutoSec joins C2A's suite of in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions, which take a
multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant
protection and safety compatibility.

Request a demo of AutoSec by emailing C2ASecurity@antennagroup.com.

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions
provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered
approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety
compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle
management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required
to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire
vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the
automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive
cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible,
comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is
backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information,
visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/ .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311075/AutoSec.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149067/4733406
OTS: c2a-sec Ltd.


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
Smarte Weihnachten: Tissot bringt T-Touch Connect Solar Uhr auf den Markt / Erste Armbanduhr mit ...
Neue Visa Kreditkarte awa7® gibt mehr Luft zum Atmen (FOTO)
Home-Handwerker-Vergleich: So lange wartet man in deutschen Großstädten auf die Reparatur gängiger ...
Die richtige Kfz-Versicherung bietet umfassende Leistungen zu einem attraktiven Preis (FOTO)
Nachhaltig und nah: Biohof Lecker setzt auf Photovoltaik und Stromspeicher / Hauskraftwerk von E3/DC sorgt für ...
Black Friday 2020: Weniger Ansturm auf den Aktionstag erwartet (FOTO)
Brexit und die Folgen für deutsche Sektoren: Stark verbunden, aber im Rückwärtsgang (Brexit Briefing #14 von Deloitte)
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:46 Uhr
FOREX-Report: Corona-Situation nicht diskontiert – China fulminant - IWF rudert zurück!
08:45 Uhr
Neue Events von Scalable Capital
08:44 Uhr
Ökonomen fordern nachvollziehbare Corona-Regeln
08:42 Uhr
Politik: Lehrerverband kritisiert Lüftungskonzept der Bildungsminister
08:40 Uhr
Hoylu has appointed Hans Othar Blix as an advisor on corporate and financial strategies and offers synthetic options
08:40 Uhr
D&R - Technische Analyse: DAX 30: Kurzfristig seitwärts - Mittelfristig aufwärts
08:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Die CT-Video GmbH (ein Unternehmen der CeoTronics AG) erhält einen Auftrag über ca. EUR 2,3 Mio. zur Lieferung von Video-Monitoren (deutsch)
08:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Die CT-Video GmbH (ein Unternehmen der CeoTronics AG) erhält einen Auftrag über ca. € 2,3 Mio. zur Lieferung von Video-Monitoren
08:39 Uhr
KPMG gerät im Wirecard-Skandal in Erklärungsnot
08:38 Uhr
Volle Kraft voraus!: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 – Diese Aktie startet durch!