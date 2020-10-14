C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to Monitor and Protect Vehicles from Design to Decommissioning
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2020, 08:10 | 36 | 0 |
Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire) - AutoSec brings unprecedented visibility, control
and protection to vehicle cybersecurity management, harmonizing development and
implementation of protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
C2A Security (https://www.c2a-sec.com/) , a leading provider of trusted
automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship
cybersecurity product, AutoSec
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be) , the first-ever
comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the
rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that
empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.
and protection to vehicle cybersecurity management, harmonizing development and
implementation of protections among OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
C2A Security (https://www.c2a-sec.com/) , a leading provider of trusted
automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today the launch of its flagship
cybersecurity product, AutoSec
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be) , the first-ever
comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management platform. AutoSec meets the
rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cybersecurity with an open platform that
empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber attacks.
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4&feature=youtu.be
AutoSec arrives at a critical time for the industry: modern vehicle architecture
is more vulnerable than ever before. OEMs and Tier 1s are grappling with the new
ISO/ SAE 21434 standard as well as UNECE WP.29 regulation and cybersecurity
teams are struggling to coordinate and effectively communicate responsibility.
To implement the complete cybersecurity protections today's vehicles require and
meet new standards and regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s must first achieve
full-spectrum visibility of cybersecurity status across all vehicle models.
Second, OEMs and suppliers must be able to deploy and maintain in-vehicle
protections against cyber attacks throughout the vehicle lifecycle. In AutoSec,
C2A Security has created a platform that meets both needs. This cybersecurity
hub is the first of its kind and gives users unparalleled transparency into the
entire cybersecurity lifecycle, enabling streamlined management of each
phase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just a
few clicks.
AutoSec also enables a higher level of coordination among stakeholders in the
automotive supply chain, creating new opportunities for collaboration that allow
security teams to prepare for future cyber attacks. For the first time in the
automotive industry, AutoSec harmonizes communication among all the players down
the supply chain, creating a uniform and effective channel for risk management
that maintains in-vehicle cybersecurity throughout the vehicle lifecycle. To
accelerate industry-wide cybersecurity improvements and facilitate harmonization
of cybersecurity efforts across supply chain organizations, C2A Security is
releasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cybersecurity team
can begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrum
visibility into all of a vehicle's components.
Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's mission
is to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and drivers
alike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilities
the industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single,
centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotive
cybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we are
contributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecurity
challenges of today and tomorrow."
AutoSec joins C2A's suite of in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions, which take a
multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant
protection and safety compatibility.
Request a demo of AutoSec by emailing C2ASecurity@antennagroup.com.
About C2A Security
C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions
provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered
approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety
compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle
management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required
to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire
vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the
automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive
cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible,
comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is
backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information,
visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/ .
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311075/AutoSec.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149067/4733406
OTS: c2a-sec Ltd.
AutoSec arrives at a critical time for the industry: modern vehicle architecture
is more vulnerable than ever before. OEMs and Tier 1s are grappling with the new
ISO/ SAE 21434 standard as well as UNECE WP.29 regulation and cybersecurity
teams are struggling to coordinate and effectively communicate responsibility.
To implement the complete cybersecurity protections today's vehicles require and
meet new standards and regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s must first achieve
full-spectrum visibility of cybersecurity status across all vehicle models.
Second, OEMs and suppliers must be able to deploy and maintain in-vehicle
protections against cyber attacks throughout the vehicle lifecycle. In AutoSec,
C2A Security has created a platform that meets both needs. This cybersecurity
hub is the first of its kind and gives users unparalleled transparency into the
entire cybersecurity lifecycle, enabling streamlined management of each
phase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just a
few clicks.
AutoSec also enables a higher level of coordination among stakeholders in the
automotive supply chain, creating new opportunities for collaboration that allow
security teams to prepare for future cyber attacks. For the first time in the
automotive industry, AutoSec harmonizes communication among all the players down
the supply chain, creating a uniform and effective channel for risk management
that maintains in-vehicle cybersecurity throughout the vehicle lifecycle. To
accelerate industry-wide cybersecurity improvements and facilitate harmonization
of cybersecurity efforts across supply chain organizations, C2A Security is
releasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cybersecurity team
can begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrum
visibility into all of a vehicle's components.
Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's mission
is to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and drivers
alike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilities
the industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single,
centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotive
cybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we are
contributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecurity
challenges of today and tomorrow."
AutoSec joins C2A's suite of in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions, which take a
multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant
protection and safety compatibility.
Request a demo of AutoSec by emailing C2ASecurity@antennagroup.com.
About C2A Security
C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions
provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered
approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety
compatibility. C2A's AutoSec is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle
management platform that empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required
to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire
vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the
automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive
cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible,
comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is
backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information,
visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/ .
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVRvI4Er7k4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311075/AutoSec.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149067/4733406
OTS: c2a-sec Ltd.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0