 

Capgemini Press Release // New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet 2050 net-zero emissions target

New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet 2050 net-zero emissions target

The report reveals how targeted investments can accelerate innovation cycles to help tackle climate change, create 12.7 million jobs and generate nearly €800 billion of gross value added

           
Paris, October 14, 2020 – Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, today released a new report highlighting 55 clean technology projects that can speed economic recovery and help ensure Europe can meet its greenhouse gas emission goals over the coming years. Entitled “Fit for Net-Zero: 55 Tech Quests to Accelerate Europe’s Recovery and Pave the Way to Climate Neutrality,” the Capgemini Invent analysis serves as a guide for policymakers and investors, and offers actionable projects for deploying the European Commission’s €750 billion recovery fund1 to help transform Europe’s economy and set it on course to be the world’s first net-zero continent by 2050. The study was commissioned by Breakthrough Energy, a network of entities founded by Bill Gates and the world’s top tech and business leaders to speed the transition to a clean energy future.

EU Member States will begin submitting their national recovery and resilience plans from October 15. As they do, there are a number of questions to consider including, do their plans align with the EU’s climate law and net-zero emissions target for 2050, and do the plans contain enough detail to turn aspirations into real-world projects that ensure emissions reductions are on the trajectory needed to beat climate change?

The “Fit for Net-Zero” report investigates and analyzes existing and future technologies in five interconnected economic domains: energy; buildings and construction; industry; transport; and food and land use. Capgemini Invent engaged eminent innovators, entrepreneurs, corporate strategists and policymakers to help identify and examine more than 200 potential projects, each with differing levels of technological maturity, to assess their transformational potential and readiness for investment support.

