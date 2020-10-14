 

EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2020

  PRESS RELEASE
EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2020

In light of the current progress of the maintenance schedule, the EDF Group upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2020, to around 325-335 TWh.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)     The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

 
EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 551 810 543 euros
Registered lead office: 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

Disclaimer

