Hoylu has appointed Hans Othar Blix as an advisor on corporate and financial strategies and offers synthetic options

Hoylu AB (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) announces that board member Hans Othar Blix will take on an operational position as an advisor on corporate and financial strategies in Hoylu, Inc. As compensation, the Company’s Board of directors has decided on a new incentive program which offers Hans Othar Blix synthetic options in Hoylu (the “Program”).



The Program entitles Hans Othar Blix to a share-based bonus paid no later than 30 June 2024. The bonus will be based on the share price of Hoylu on 31 December 2023, minus the strike price of SEK 2.20 per Synthetic Option. The Program allows Hans Othar Blix to be granted a maximum of 150,000 Synthetic Options (“Synthetic Options”).



The following vesting periods apply to the Synthetic Options:

• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2021

• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2022

• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2023

Vesting shall cease, and all unvested Synthetic Options shall be cancelled, should Hans Othar Blix cease to be an employee of Hoylu. Since the options are synthetic, the Program does not result in any share dilution.



The Synthetic Options are personal and cannot be transferred, pledged or otherwise disposed of. The strike price may be adjusted in the event of changes in the number of shares in the Company, for example, in the case of a share split or a reduction in the share capital.



