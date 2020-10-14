 

Hoylu has appointed Hans Othar Blix as an advisor on corporate and financial strategies and offers synthetic options

Hoylu AB (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) announces that board member Hans Othar Blix will take on an operational position as an advisor on corporate and financial strategies in Hoylu, Inc. As compensation, the Company’s Board of directors has decided on a new incentive program which offers Hans Othar Blix synthetic options in Hoylu (the “Program”).

The Program entitles Hans Othar Blix to a share-based bonus paid no later than 30 June 2024. The bonus will be based on the share price of Hoylu on 31 December 2023, minus the strike price of SEK 2.20 per Synthetic Option. The Program allows Hans Othar Blix to be granted a maximum of 150,000 Synthetic Options (“Synthetic Options”).

The following vesting periods apply to the Synthetic Options:
• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2021
• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2022
• 1/3 of the Synthetic Options shall be considered vested on 31 of December 2023

Vesting shall cease, and all unvested Synthetic Options shall be cancelled, should Hans Othar Blix cease to be an employee of Hoylu. Since the options are synthetic, the Program does not result in any share dilution.

The Synthetic Options are personal and cannot be transferred, pledged or otherwise disposed of. The strike price may be adjusted in the event of changes in the number of shares in the Company, for example, in the case of a share split or a reduction in the share capital.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on October 14, 2020 at 08:40am CEST.


