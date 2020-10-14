 

DGAP-News Prof. Dr. med. Marc O. Schurr, founder of Ovesco, appointed Senior Advisor to Tübingen-based SHS

DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Private Equity
Prof. Dr. med. Marc O. Schurr, founder of Ovesco, appointed Senior Advisor to Tübingen-based SHS (news with additional features)

Prof. Dr. med. Marc O. Schurr, founder of Ovesco, appointed Senior Advisor to Tübingen-based SHS

  • Effective October 1, 2020, Tübingen-based medtech investor SHS has appointed Prof. Marc O. Schurr, founder and Executive Board member of Ovesco AG, as Senior Advisor
  • Schurr, a successful medtech entrepreneur and professor of experimental medicine and medical technology, understands what matters when it comes to clinical approvals and regulatory processes
  • In Schurr, SHS gains a top-flight expert who will assist the company with further equity transactions and with strategic further development of the portfolio

With its appointment of Prof. Dr. Marc O. Schurr, founder and Executive Board member at Ovesco Endoscopy AG, the Tübingen-based medtech investor is securing expertise in the field of medical approvals procedures, international regulatory processes and minimally invasive treatment methods. At the moment, SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement has more than €300 million invested in firms in medical technology and the life science industry. SHS provides wide-ranging expertise to its portfolio companies.

Industry investor SHS has held shares in companies in medical technology and the life science industry since 1993. This ranks the Tübingen-based firm among the most experienced investors in the German-speaking world. The aim of SHS is always to assist its portfolio companies with their strategic development.

"Our portfolio firms do business in a wide range of fields in medical technology. Thanks to our industry network and our board of outside experts, we offer our investees qualified support in corporate development," says Hubertus Leonhardt, Managing Partner of SHS. "Professor Schurr will act as a strategic sparring partner for our portfolio companies. His in-depth knowledge in the field of minimally invasive methods and his experience in the field of clinical approvals processes will give important strategic impetus to our current and future investments."

