 

Nexstim Podium Webinars Demonstrate How Nexstim Systems Have Advanced the Standard of Care for Patients

Press release, Helsinki, 14 October 2020 at 10.00 (EEST)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the Nexstim Podium live webinar series, launched this spring, has successfully gathered large audiences to discuss how nTMS has been advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

Since most scientific conferences were cancelled this year, Nexstim decided to launch a live webinar series offering researchers and clinicians a virtual podium to showcase their most recent work live and keep the global nTMS community current with the latest advances in the field.

So far, Nexstim Podium live webinars have had award winning presenters from Harvard Medical School, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and from Helsinki University Hospital. They have provided an update on the use of nTMS in motor and language mapping as well as in novel research fields such as spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

Nexstim Podium webinars’ autumn and winter line-up continue to showcase the multidisciplinary uses for the Nexstim SmartFocus nTMS technology both in therapy and diagnostics by leaders in their respective fields.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO, Nexstim Plc said: ”Nexstim Podium is our way of helping to keep the conversation around nTMS going even during difficult times. These webinars have shown how researchers are pushing the boundaries of what can be treated non-invasively and how nTMS can even re-define what is inoperable and what is not. The launch of this webinar series also demonstrates our team’s flexibility and efficiency to make a fast shift in the company’s ways of operating, when needed.”

Read more about the Nexstim Podium and find the webinar recordings on www.nexstim.com/research/nexstim-podium

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

