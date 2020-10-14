M. Kuncaitis appointed as the new CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė

„These changes are a continuation of the strategic decision to ensure sustainable growth of Maxima Grupė during this challenging period. Jurgita Šlekytė has successfully managed the challenges faced during the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped ensuring stable operation of the whole group of Maxima Grupė‘s companies. We thank her for handling that demanding situation.

As of 15 October, Mantas Kuncaitis is becoming the CEO of Maxima Grupė UAB and Franmax UAB, and he will also serve as the chairman of Maxima Grupė‘s board. Jurgita Šlekytė, who has been leading Maxima Grupė until now, is moving to lead VP group‘s alternative investments companies.

The pandemic is reshaping customer behavior and therefore today we are looking to rearrange our business development priorities with even more emphasis on strengthening e-commerce platforms“, says Mantas Kuncaitis, who until now has been the CEO of Maxima Grupė‘s sole shareholder Vilniaus prekyba, UAB.

„I appreciate the opportunity and experience gained while leading Maxima Grupė throughout the extreme period of COVID-19 pandemic. With appreciation and responsibility, I welcome the new challenges trusted with me within VP group‘s investment companies activities“, says Jurgita Šlekytė.

J. Šlekytė also finishes her roles as board member of Maxima Grupė and Radas UAB which manages e-grocer „Barbora“.

From now on, M. Kuncaitis will chair the board of Maxima Grupė. Jolanta Bivainytė, the current CEO of Maxima LT, who has been the chairwoman of Maxima Grupė‘s board, will remain on Maxima Grupė‘s board. As of today, the term of office of Maxima Grupė‘s board has also been renewed for a four years period.

There are also changes in Maxima Grupė‘s supervisory board. Laimonas Devyžis and Povilas Šulys are appointed as new members of the supervisory board in place of Mantas Kuncaitis and Ignas Staškevičius, respectively. Evelina Černienė, the CFO of Vilniaus prekyba, UAB, will continue to chair Maxima Grupė‘s supervisory board.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora which operates in the Baltics.

Maxima Grupė’s consolidated revenue in the first half of 2020 grew by 6.3% versus the same period a year earlier to EUR 2.05 billion. Consolidated EBITDA was EUR 163 million.

Maxima Grupė is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:

Greta Koraliovienė

„Maxima grupė“, Head of Legal Services

Greta.Koraliovienė@maximagrupe.eu