 

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

14 October 2020

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This announcement is made pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 13 October 2020 that Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 4,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 875.60 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Alastair Bruce and his connected persons hold a total of 19,000 ordinary shares, being 0.03% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3545 1994

Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 3201 1338


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2020