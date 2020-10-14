 

vHive Secures $4M in an Investment led by Deutsche Telekom to Accelerate Expansion in the Enterprise Drone Hive Software Market

Funding will support vHive's rapid growth trajectory as it helps enterprises gain business insights to their field assets while streamlining costs

  • vHive's platform digitizes enterprise's field assets using autonomous drone hives, powering their digital business transformations.
  • Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies is making a strategic investment in vHive to propel further expansion in the telecom industry.
  • Enterprises benefit from accurate data analytics and insights about their field operations creating a tremendous market opportunity for vHive's technology.

vHive, the only software solution that enables enterprises to digitize their field assets and operations using autonomous drone hives, announced today a $4 million extension to its Series A, led by Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP), Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund advised by DTCP. Existing investors Octopus Ventures and StageOne Ventures participated in the funding, which will accelerate the company's growth and expansion in the enterprise drone software market. Joel Fisch, Deutsche Telekom Vice President and TIP Co-managing Director has joined the Company's board of directors. 

Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading telecommunication companies, is investing in vHive to fuel the company's continued expansion in markets that are going through digital transformation using autonomous drone hives. These markets include telecom, construction, cranes, insurance and others. The investment will support vHive's leadership in data analytics, computer vision and AI, and further automate recognition of items of interest. Deutsche Telekom with its global portfolio, will assist in applying vHive's solution in the Telecom space.

"We are thrilled to have the backing of a significant industry player such as Deutsche Telekom as a testimonial to vHive's innovation," said Yariv Geller, CEO and co-founder of vHive. "Deutsche Telekom's investment demonstrates their commitment to digitizing their infrastructure using the vHive platform as well as the acceptance of drones, digital twins and data analytics as a significant telecom industry practice with clear use cases and ROI."

