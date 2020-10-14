 

Savosolar signs a contract with Eko Ekon for sales and delivery of large scale solar heating plants in Poland

Company Announcement, Insider information                    14 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar signs a contract with Eko Ekon for sales and delivery of large scale solar heating plants in Poland

Savosolar Plc has signed an agreement with a Polish company Eko Ekon regarding the sales, marketing and delivery of large scale solar heating solutions in Poland. Based in Olecko, Poland, Eko Ekon will focus on sales and partner management for deliveries in the Polish market.

Eko Ekon, headed by Jan Kowejsza, has been active in the renewable clean heating market in Poland since 2015, having good insight especially in the solar district heating. Jan himself has experience working with Polish infrastructure projects with various Scandinavian based companies from 1998.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: “Poland is a very interesting growth market for large scale solar thermal solutions. There is a very strong district heating sector using largely fossil fuels and moving towards emission free sources as part of the EU Green Deal. Additionally, in Poland there exists already a large installed base of small-scale solar thermal systems for buildings and properties, which means knowhow and understanding of the use of solar heating in different solutions. Strong growth in the large-scale solar district heating market is forecasted, and now it is perfect time for us to enter the market. Jan and his company Eko Ekon are very knowledgeable in solar heating and experienced in the market; we expect good results from the co-operation already during 2021.”

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


