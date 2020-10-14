 

Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild to Modern Karton in Turkey

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild and a wide scope of automation to Modern Karton Sanayii Ve Ticaret at its Tekirdağ Mill in Turkey. In the project, paper machine PM 3 which is currently producing recycled containerboard, will be rebuilt to produce high quality coated containerboard grades. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine is scheduled for the beginning of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 40-50 million.

"We chose Valmet as our strategic partner to support our growth strategy. We value Valmet's high technical expertise and expect to have excellent cooperation in the project," says Hamdullah Eren, Chairman of the Board of Modern Karton.

"The cooperation during the sales phase was excellent, which sets a good foundation for the project. Valmet's coating process knowhow and the convincing references made our solution very appealing to the customer," says Petteri Soini, Senior Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's grade conversion delivery will include modifications in the existing stock preparation line and paper machine. The scope includes broke collection system, white water system and modifications to the approach flow system. The delivery in the existing paper machine will include three new OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes, modifications to forming, press, pre-drying and sizing sections. The delivery will also include a completely new coating section with OptiCoat Layer curtain coating station, OptiCoat Jet blade coating station, a coating color preparation system, supply systems for both coating stations, an OptiCalender Soft calender and an OptiReel Linear center-driven reel.

The delivery will also include rebuilding of the existing air systems with e.g. new open hood, heat recovery system and OptiDry Coat air dying units. The delivery will be complemented with an automation package including machine control, quality management, condition monitoring systems and retention measurement. In addition to the on-site support, the start-up and the further optimization of the rebuilt machine will be supported remotely from Valmet Performance Center.

The 5,600-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine PM 3 will produce recycled white-top testliner, coated white top testliner, recycled fluting and testliner grades with a basis weight range of 105-225 g/m2 and design speed of 1,300 m/min.

Information about the customer Modern Karton

Modern Karton Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş, which was founded in 1974, is part of Eren Holding and is based in Istanbul. It is Turkey's largest corrugated fiberboard producer and among the largest in Europe. The facility uses waste paper in its production and has an annual production capacity of 1,050,000 tonnes.

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555

Kari Räisänen, Sales Director, EMEA and NA, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 518 0567

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. 

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

