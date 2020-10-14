 

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 10:23  |  51   |   |   

MALMO, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 22 October.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 22 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 856642651 PIN: 82248308#.  

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=91693A4F-0D4D-473C-8A56-8BB8488697FA

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com  

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---30-september,c3215509

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3215509/1318684.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January â€" 30 September 2020

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/cision-q3,c2838191

CISION Q3



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
U.S. Gold Corp. Issues October 2020 Shareholder Letter
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Increasing Cyberattacks to Propel Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market, Says Frost & ...
Clarivate Repeats Nobel Laureate Prediction Success: Five 'Citation Laureates' Awarded 2020 Nobel Honors for Physics, Chemistry and Economics
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising
Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease