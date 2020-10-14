NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Regulatory Approval Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. 14.10.2020 / 10:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. -Upgrade to Duesseldorf Stock Exchange Primary Market intended

- Increases Cryptology's visibility and improves its access to international investors

- Underpins Cryptology's ambition to be the leading European investor in crypto assets and blockchain related business models

- Inclusion to XETRA trading platform





Sliema, Malta, 13 October 2020 - Earlier today, the German federal financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) approved a prospectus in conjunction with the inclusion to trading of all outstanding shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c ("Cryptology") on the primary market segment (Primaermarkt) of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange (Boerse Duesseldorf). The application for the inclusion will be submitted during the course of today. The Shares are currently traded on the general open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. The first day of trading on the primary market segment of the open market of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange is tentatively expected to be 20 October 2020.

On the back of the upgrade to the primary market segment, Cryptology also aims at listing its shares on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse) and being included in the XETRA trading of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse). Cryptology believes that this will enhance its profile and improve its brand recognition. Further, the upgrade will improve its access to international investors and diversify its shareholder base.