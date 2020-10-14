 

DGAP-News Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2020, 10:22  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Regulatory Approval
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

14.10.2020 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

Approved prospectus of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. -Upgrade to Duesseldorf Stock Exchange Primary Market intended

 

- Increases Cryptology's visibility and improves its access to international investors

- Underpins Cryptology's ambition to be the leading European investor in crypto assets and blockchain related business models

- Inclusion to XETRA trading platform



Sliema, Malta, 13 October 2020 - Earlier today, the German federal financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) approved a prospectus in conjunction with the inclusion to trading of all outstanding shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c ("Cryptology") on the primary market segment (Primaermarkt) of the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange (Boerse Duesseldorf). The application for the inclusion will be submitted during the course of today. The Shares are currently traded on the general open market (Freiverkehr) of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange. The first day of trading on the primary market segment of the open market of the Duesseldorf Stock Exchange is tentatively expected to be 20 October 2020.

On the back of the upgrade to the primary market segment, Cryptology also aims at listing its shares on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse) and being included in the XETRA trading of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse). Cryptology believes that this will enhance its profile and improve its brand recognition. Further, the upgrade will improve its access to international investors and diversify its shareholder base.

Seite 1 von 5
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro launches capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter Bezugsrechtsausschluss ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives CARB-X award of up to USD 18.44 million to support development of new antibiotic ...
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Wert von EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares erwirbt das Geschäftsgebiet ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners AG: Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber launch new investment boutique for ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Prospektbilligung der Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (deutsch)
10:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Prospektbilligung der Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
6
Cryptology Asset Group kennt noch keiner, aber bald...