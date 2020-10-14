Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 October 2020
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 20 / IV
|
2,440
|
1,640
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.0703
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 21 / I
|
3,640
|
3,340
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.2082
|
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 21 / II
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 21 / III
|
2,600
|
2,500
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.4913
|Total
|
8,780
|
7,480
The sale will settle 16 October 2020
