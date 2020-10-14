× Artikel versenden

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 14 October 2020

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice﻿﻿98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 20 / IV2,4401,640 -0.550 100 % 100.0703 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 21 / …





