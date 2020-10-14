 

Food Safety And Security Is Top Of Mind For Consumers

New global study from Mars Global Food Safety Center finds consumers believe food safety and security is a top global issue

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mars we are committed to tackling the most significant food security challenges facing global food supply chains, starting with food safety. Food safety applies across every step of the supply chain from farm to fork. We invest in global research advancing knowledge in areas of critical food safety challenges, rethinking where and how we buy our raw materials and we are innovating to drive positive change for people and the planet. We invest in this area because we believe everyone has the right to safe food, and because food safety matters to people around the world.

In fact, according to a new study1 from the Mars Global Food Safety Center (GFSC) that surveyed more than 1,750 people in the U.S., U.K. and China, more than half of respondents (52 percent) feel food safety is a top three (3) global issue – and 77 percent think it's a top 10 global issue. Food insecurity has only been exacerbated by COVID-19, and 73 percent of respondents believe the novel coronavirus will impact the viability of the global supply chain and 71 percent believe it will have impact on global access to food.  These consumers think about food safety and security as much as climate change (39 percent) and pollution (38 percent).

"New food safety threats, like those posed by COVID-19, are constantly emerging through a combination of factors including global warming, increased globalization of trade, as well as changes in agriculture practices and food production," said David Crean, Mars Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Corporate R&D. "We believe everyone has a right to safe food and it's also our responsibility to share our knowledge (82 percent of survey respondents expressed their desire to learn more), expertise and tools to enable safe food for all."

Mars Continues to Raise the Bar on Food Safety
This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Mars Global Food Safety Center, a state-of-the-art research and training facility based in Beijing that's designed to tackle the most significant food safety challenges facing the planet today. The first of its kind facility aims to harness the power of international collaboration with a network of global partners and operational insights from Mars sites around the world to raise the bar on food safety and help ensure safe food for all.

