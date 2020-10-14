 

Prestigious publication confirms potential of technology used by Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 14, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that a scientific article describing the portfolio company OssDsign's unique regenerative implants has been published in the reputable scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States). The article describes how OssDsign's implant concept and patented material composition contribute to bone regeneration and adhesion with existing bone.

The research article reports a plurality of pre-clinical data from the use of OssDsign’s implant concept in an animal model. The findings are further corroborated through clinical data in the form of analysis of an implant that was explanted from a patient due to trauma 21 months post implantation.

The published research results describe the capacity of OssDsign’s implant concept and proprietary ceramic material to regenerate and restore large cranial defects with mature bone, with a morphology, ultrastructure, and composition similar to those of native skull bone. These results are in line with previously published clinical data from the use of OssDsign’s implant technology.

The article, headlined “In situ bone regeneration of large cranial defects using synthetic ceramic implants with a tailored composition and design”, is available under Open Access at the PNAS website: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/10/06/2007635117

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

