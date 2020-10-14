Prestigious publication confirms potential of technology used by Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign

The research article reports a plurality of pre-clinical data from the use of OssDsign’s implant concept in an animal model. The findings are further corroborated through clinical data in the form of analysis of an implant that was explanted from a patient due to trauma 21 months post implantation.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 14, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that a scientific article describing the portfolio company OssDsign's unique regenerative implants has been published in the reputable scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States). The article describes how OssDsign's implant concept and patented material composition contribute to bone regeneration and adhesion with existing bone.

The published research results describe the capacity of OssDsign’s implant concept and proprietary ceramic material to regenerate and restore large cranial defects with mature bone, with a morphology, ultrastructure, and composition similar to those of native skull bone. These results are in line with previously published clinical data from the use of OssDsign’s implant technology.

The article, headlined “In situ bone regeneration of large cranial defects using synthetic ceramic implants with a tailored composition and design”, is available under Open Access at the PNAS website: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/10/06/2007635117

