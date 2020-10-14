Anti-Money Laundering Market To Be Valued At $1.99 Billion By 2025, Based On Rising Adoption Of Advanced Technologies For Authentication Through Smartphones, Biometrics & Behaviour Analysis | Million Insights

Rising concerns regarding growing incidences of terrorism, corruption and organized crimes, and its negative impact on security, peace and development of countries across the globe have enforced the government to take concerted action. Therefore to meet these several compliance norms set by the government, enterprises are extensively offering anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions. These solutions are projected to establish procedures to control activities of corrupt individuals and cyber-criminals and helps reduce the concern of disguising or converting illegally gained funds as legitimate income.

FELTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-money laundering market size is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 and registering CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The prevention and detection of money laundering have strengthened by incorporating law enforcement activities; thereby, corrupt individuals and criminals are taking extensive care to hide the sources of their illegal wealth.

AML solutions aid the government to mitigate the risk of anonymity in fund transfer and transactions that enable money laundering activities. This solution reduces the cash-based activities like human smuggling & trafficking, illegal retail transactions and drug trafficking. In addition, AML solution helps to reduce the risk of threats in cross-border transactions and the corruption of virtual currency. It also curbs the activities like Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), malware attacks and ransomware.

Due to the emergence of advanced technologies including online banking platform, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer and online payment websites, there has been a rise in the number of e-transactions worldwide in the past few years. Though these developments have led to ease of transferring funds easily between two nodes, however, these developments have also created the vulnerabilities and various ways to transfer funds illegally that are more complex to identify or detect. In addition, criminals are withdrawing and transferring money without IP address with the use of proxy servers or anonymizing software. Hence, it is becoming very difficult to trace and detect money laundering activities.