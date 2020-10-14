 

Anti-Money Laundering Market To Be Valued At $1.99 Billion By 2025, Based On Rising Adoption Of Advanced Technologies For Authentication Through Smartphones, Biometrics & Behaviour Analysis | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 10:40  |  76   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-money laundering market size is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 and registering CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The prevention and detection of money laundering have strengthened by incorporating law enforcement activities; thereby, corrupt individuals and criminals are taking extensive care to hide the sources of their illegal wealth.

Rising concerns regarding growing incidences of terrorism, corruption and organized crimes, and its negative impact on security, peace and development of countries across the globe have enforced the government to take concerted action. Therefore to meet these several compliance norms set by the government, enterprises are extensively offering anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions. These solutions are projected to establish procedures to control activities of corrupt individuals and cyber-criminals and helps reduce the concern of disguising or converting illegally gained funds as legitimate income.

AML solutions aid the government to mitigate the risk of anonymity in fund transfer and transactions that enable money laundering activities. This solution reduces the cash-based activities like human smuggling & trafficking, illegal retail transactions and drug trafficking. In addition, AML solution helps to reduce the risk of threats in cross-border transactions and the corruption of virtual currency. It also curbs the activities like Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), malware attacks and ransomware.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Anti-Money Laundering Market" Report 2025.

Due to the emergence of advanced technologies including online banking platform, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer and online payment websites, there has been a rise in the number of e-transactions worldwide in the past few years. Though these developments have led to ease of transferring funds easily between two nodes, however, these developments have also created the vulnerabilities and various ways to transfer funds illegally that are more complex to identify or detect. In addition, criminals are withdrawing and transferring money without IP address with the use of proxy servers or anonymizing software. Hence, it is becoming very difficult to trace and detect money laundering activities.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
U.S. Gold Corp. Issues October 2020 Shareholder Letter
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Increasing Cyberattacks to Propel Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market, Says Frost & ...
Clarivate Repeats Nobel Laureate Prediction Success: Five 'Citation Laureates' Awarded 2020 Nobel Honors for Physics, Chemistry and Economics
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
INTERSOUND releases tribute to ex-Beatle
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease