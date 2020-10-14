Capital on Tap chooses Modellica from GDS Link to support best-in-class credit card application assessment process goal

The addition of Modellica Originations to its decision technology portfolio is another demonstration of Capital on Tap's ongoing investment strategy to develop its digital capability to match changing customer expectations in the SME market.

"Having a best-in-class credit assessment technology like GDS Link is core to our ability to serve our customers"

LEEDS, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital on Tap has announced an investment in high-powered decision engine software, Modellica Originations from GDS Link, to enhance its decision-making capabilities and achieve a best-in-class credit assessment process for its lending business in three countries - United Kingdom, Spain and the United States.

Deciding whether to provide lending to a business can mean the difference between a business being able to grow or not. Underwriters all over the world use their experience and software systems to assess customer information, credit information, and scorecards to decide whether to offer funding.

For an underwriter, using software with multiple data sets presents a massive opportunity. Having access to - and utilising - data from internal and external sources (including credit reference agencies) provides the ability to assess risk faster, more accurately and deliver more informed decisions. Doing this means applicants can be confident that decisions are fair and based on their individual circumstances.

Tim Trailor, Chief Risk Officer at Capital on Tap explained his organisation's reasons for choosing GDS Link:

"Having a best-in-class credit assessment technology is core to our ability to serve our customers. It allows us to give a wider range of customers the product they want, with the decision speed and application simplicity they expect."

GDS Link's CEO Director Paul Greenwood added: "Naturally, we are delighted to be working with Capital on Tap on this exciting project. Our respective teams have quickly formed a great working relationship built on mutual trust which has allowed for rapid progress. We look forward to a long and successful partnership, adding value to both organisations".

About GDS Link:

GDS Link was founded in 2006 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and seven international offices including the United Kingdom and Spain. GDS Link's core platform, DataView360, provides its clients in multiple financial verticals with the power and flexibility to rapidly implement their credit risk strategies in support of their lending and account management practices.

Website: www.gdslink.com.

Address: GDS Link UK, 1 City Square, Leeds, LS1 2ES.

Media contact: Tony Kowalewski, 07930 710662, or tony.kowalewski@gdslink.com

About Capital on Tap:

Capital on Tap has provided over £2 billion to help more than 120,000 businesses grow, and we are just getting started. Today, we provide business cards and loans but as the needs of our customers evolve, our product will too. Our technology allows small UK businesses to access funding painlessly. Our two-minute application and immediate access to competitive funding allow business owners to get back to what they love, their business.