Avenir LNG Limited Takes Delivery of Avenir Advantage

London, October 14, 2020 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) today announced that its subsidiary Avenir (L) Pte. Ltd. has taken delivery of its first dual purpose liquefied natural gas bunkering and supply vessel (LBV) Avenir Advantage from Keppel Offshore & Marine, at the Nantong Shipyard, Jiangsu Province, China.

Following her maiden voyage, Avenir Advantage will commence a three-year charter to Petronas LNG Sdn Bhd in Malaysia; becoming the first dedicated LBV in South East Asia. She will supply LNG to fuel ships operating in the region and deliver LNG directly to Petronas small-scale customers.

Milorad Doljanin, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: "With the delivery of the Avenir Advantage, we move one step closer to delivering our shareholders’ vision of creating a small-scale LNG supply and marketing portfolio.”

“The flexible design of our vessels allows us to support the development of the LNG bunker fuel market whilst adding to the global small-scale supply fleet; thereby supporting our strategic objective of supplying natural gas to otherwise inaccessible areas."

Avenir LNG is currently building a fleet of six LBVs of 7,500cbm and 20,000cbm capacity and the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cbm) in Sardinia Italy. Avenir Advantage is the first of two ships ordered from Keppel Nantong Shipyard. Each vessel has a cargo capacity of 7,500 cbm across two Type C tanks.

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

With a fleet of 6 modern dual purpose LNG vessels scheduled for delivery by end 2021 and an LNG import facility under construction in Sardinia Italy, Avenir LNG is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this segments high growth potential.

www.avenirlng.com


For additional information please contact:

info@avenirlng.com

+44 20 7062 6000

Attachments




