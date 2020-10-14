UnitedHealth Group Reports Third Quarter Performance

“The people of UnitedHealth Group continue to deliver more innovative and modern solutions for customers, physicians and consumers, while responding to the needs of the people and communities affected by the pandemic,” said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. “We’re encouraged to see those we serve respond to the incentives we offered to safely seek care as the health system continued to recover in the quarter.”

During the third quarter of 2020, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) saw continued growth, led by Optum and the UnitedHealthcare public-sector and senior benefits businesses, even as the Company continued its expansive COVID-19 response efforts supporting patients, care providers, customers and communities.

As expected, strong underlying performance across business segments continued to be impacted by the voluntary consumer and customer assistance initiatives undertaken by the Company. Net earnings of $3.30 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share declined 10%, while care patterns disrupted by the pandemic moved closer to normal levels. The Company is updating its full year earnings per share outlook for 2020 to net earnings of $15.65 to $15.90 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.50 to $16.75 per share.

The Company’s efforts to proactively help patients obtain the care they need continues, along with additional investments to support those affected by COVID-19. Since the crisis onset, the enterprise has been mobilized to maintain comprehensive front-line care; develop innovative methods and protocols for detection, testing, treatment and vaccine discovery; and support the broader health system and communities in need. During the third quarter, the Company continued to work with local and state leaders across the country to expand testing; contact tracing; and education, medical and mental health support, especially in under-resourced communities. The Company continues to invest and partner with premier research institutions to improve outcomes for minority populations affected during the crisis.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 Revenues $65.1 billion $60.4 billion $62.1 billion Earnings from Operations $4.7 billion $5.0 billion $9.2 billion Net Margin 4.9% 5.9% 10.7%

UnitedHealth Group’s third quarter 2020 revenues of $65.1 billion compare to $60.4 billion a year ago, driven by growth at Optum and in UnitedHealthcare’s public-sector and senior businesses.

Third quarter earnings from operations of $4.7 billion compared to $5.0 billion last year. The decline reflects the extensive consumer and customer financial assistance measures undertaken by the Company, as well as direct COVID-19 care and testing costs and broader economic effects, partially offset by reduced overall care demand.

Cash flows from operations were $3.1 billion or 1x net income in the third quarter and $16.1 billion or 1.2x net income year-to-date. Cash flows for the third quarter were impacted by U.S. Treasury’s deferral of federal tax payments from the second quarter to the third quarter.

The third quarter medical care ratio of 81.9% compared to 82.4% last year, impacted by modestly lower care patterns and the return of the health insurance tax, offset by the Company’s COVID-19 assistance measures. Favorable reserve development was $380 million in the third quarter, with $240 million related to 2020 and $140 million to prior year periods. Days claims payable were 46.8 days compared to 49.3 in the third quarter 2019 and 50.4 in the second quarter 2020. The year-over-year comparison was impacted by the Company’s acceleration of payments to care providers for needed health system liquidity, while the sequential comparison reflects increased care utilization from highly constrained second quarter levels.

The operating cost ratio of 15.6% in the third quarter of 2020 increased from 14.8% in the same period last year, due to the health insurance tax, COVID-19 response efforts and business mix.

Year-to-date return on equity of 28.9% reflects continued strong operating performance and the temporary impact of care deferrals earlier in the year.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value consumers receive by reducing the total cost of care, enhancing the quality of care received, improving health and wellness and simplifying the health care experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 Revenues $50.4 billion $48.1 billion $49.1 billion Earnings from Operations $2.1 billion $2.7 billion $7.0 billion Operating Margin 4.1% 5.5% 14.3%

UnitedHealthcare third quarter revenues of $50.4 billion compare to $48.1 billion in the year ago quarter, as growth in serving public-sector and senior programs was partially offset by commercial enrollment declines. UnitedHealthcare public-sector and senior program revenues, grew by 9.7% year-over-year in the quarter, with 935,000 additional people served year to date in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, while commercial revenue was impacted by member attrition due to economic factors.

Operating earnings of $2.1 billion in the third quarter compare to $2.7 billion last year, with the expected decline due to the impact of the Company’s consumer and customer assistance measures and COVID-19 related costs, partially offset by still modestly lower care patterns which were significantly above second quarter levels. The Company expects future periods will reflect the resumption of more typical care patterns and continued COVID-19 treatment and testing costs, against the continued backdrop of an uncertain economic recovery.

UnitedHealthcare growth highlights include strong positioning in Medicare Advantage in 2021; expected Medicaid membership gains in 2021 through entry into Kentucky, Indiana and North Carolina and expansion in Nebraska, along with a strong proposal pipeline for existing and new states; continued growth in dual special needs plans; commercial market expansion in specialty benefits and new provider-led benefit plans.

Optum is a health services business serving the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, data analytics, technology and clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing health care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 Revenues $34.9 billion $28.8 billion $32.7 billion Earnings from Operations $2.6 billion $2.4 billion $2.2 billion Operating Margin 7.4% 8.2% 6.8%

Optum third quarter revenues and operating earnings of $34.9 billion and $2.6 billion respectively advanced from $28.8 billion and $2.4 billion a year ago.

OptumHealth served 98 million people in the third quarter, compared to 95 million a year ago, while revenue per consumer served increased 25% year-over-year, continuing its strong growth, driven by further expansion of people served in value-based care arrangements. OptumHealth’s care delivery practices were impacted by modestly lower care patterns that were significantly closer to normal levels than the second quarter.

The OptumInsight revenue backlog increased by $500 million in the quarter to nearly $20 billion, driven by growth in managed services. Activity levels were affected by care deferrals in volume-based services.

OptumRx continued to invest in building its growing pharmacy services offerings, including areas such as community-based behavioral health pharmacies, e-commerce services, home infusion services and specialty pharmacy expansion. Overall script volumes continued to approach more normal levels, rising 9 million sequentially to 325 million.

Optum growth highlights include continued strong growth in payer relationships serving seniors at OptumCare through senior clinics, in the home services and through more than 1 million virtual visits this year. The Company continues to drive its expansion of integrated specialty medical and pharmacy management services across OptumRx and OptumCare. OptumInsight’s pipeline is expanding for comprehensive managed services, including revenue management, information technology, payment integrity and data analytics outsourcing.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in this document include “forward-looking” statements which are intended to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities law. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors including: risks associated with public health crises, large-scale medical emergencies and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage medical costs; new or changes in existing health care laws or regulations, or their enforcement or application; the DOJ’s legal action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in quality scores impacting revenue; reductions in revenue or delays to cash flows received under government programs; changes in Medicare, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk adjustment data validation audits; failure to maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our technology products do not operate as intended; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, or our failure to comply with related regulations; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; competitive pressures; changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; our ability to contract on competitive terms with physicians, hospitals and other service providers; failure to achieve targeted operating cost productivity improvements; increases in costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage successfully our strategic alliances or complete or receive anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; downgrades in our credit ratings; our investment portfolio performance; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and our ability to obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or from external financings to fund our obligations, maintain our debt to total capital ratio at targeted levels, maintain our quarterly dividend payment cycle, or continue repurchasing shares of our common stock. This above list is not exhaustive. We discuss these matters, and certain risks that may affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations more fully in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may vary materially from expectations expressed or implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses - Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Premiums $50,863 $47,397 $150,897 $142,074 Products 8,777 7,546 25,455 23,971 Services 5,124 4,942 14,265 13,756 Investment and other income 351 466 1,057 1,453 Total revenues 65,115 60,351 191,674 181,254 Operating costs Medical costs 41,636 39,041 117,314 117,164 Operating costs 10,174 8,960 30,190 25,892 Cost of products sold 7,935 6,627 23,123 21,606 Depreciation and amortization 719 709 2,159 2,002 Total operating costs 60,464 55,337 172,786 166,664 Earnings from operations 4,651 5,014 18,888 14,590 Interest expense (395) (449) (1,262) (1,267) Earnings before income taxes 4,256 4,565 17,626 13,323 Provision for income taxes (1,000) (936) (4,209) (2,752) Net earnings 3,256 3,629 13,417 10,571 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (84) (91) (226) (273) Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $3,172 $3,538 $13,191 $10,298 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $3.30 $3.67 $13.73 $10.65 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a) $3.51 $3.88 $14.36 $11.22 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 962 963 961 967

(a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and short-term investments $20,809 $14,245 Accounts receivable, net 12,171 11,822 Other current assets 21,841 16,567 Total current assets 54,821 42,634 Long-term investments 39,184 37,209 Other long-term assets 96,964 94,046 Total assets $190,969 $173,889 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $21,167 $21,690 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 3,899 3,870 Other current liabilities 41,531 36,222 Total current liabilities 66,597 61,782 Long-term debt, less current maturities 39,895 36,808 Other long-term liabilities 14,526 13,137 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,847 1,726 Equity 68,104 60,436 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $190,969 $173,889

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net earnings $13,417 $10,571 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,159 2,002 Deferred income taxes and other 167 (4) Share-based compensation 527 525 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (197) (836) Cash flows from operating activities 16,073 12,258 Investing Activities Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities (1,386) (2,028) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (1,477) (1,421) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (4,326) (8,200) Other, net (165) 338 Cash flows used for investing activities (7,354) (11,311) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (2,541) (5,101) Dividends paid (3,400) (2,908) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 2,941 8,192 Other, net 1,006 404 Cash flows (used for) from financing activities (1,994) 587 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (160) (37) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,565 1,497 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,985 10,866 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $17,550 $12,363

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES (in millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues UnitedHealthcare $50,373 $48,105 $150,548 $145,595 Optum 34,923 28,763 100,457 83,152 Eliminations (20,181) (16,517) (59,331) (47,493) Total consolidated revenues $65,115 $60,351 $191,674 $181,254 Earnings from Operations UnitedHealthcare $2,068 $2,655 $11,963 $8,251 Optum (a) 2,583 2,359 6,925 6,339 Total consolidated earnings from operations $4,651 $5,014 $18,888 $14,590 Operating Margin UnitedHealthcare 4.1% 5.5% 7.9% 5.7% Optum 7.4% 8.2% 6.9% 7.6% Consolidated operating margin 7.1% 8.3% 9.9% 8.0% Revenues UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual $14,081 $14,291 $41,324 $42,407 UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement 22,606 20,698 68,613 62,649 UnitedHealthcare Community & State 11,820 10,670 34,796 33,038 UnitedHealthcare Global 1,866 2,446 5,815 7,501 OptumHealth $10,499 $8,133 $28,830 $21,994 OptumInsight 2,767 2,617 7,893 7,145 OptumRx 22,081 18,454 65,009 55,194 Optum eliminations (424) (441) (1,275) (1,181)

(a) Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $835 and $2,388 for OptumHealth; $785 and $1,882 for OptumInsight; and $963 and $2,655 for OptumRx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $748 and $2,062 for OptumHealth; $632 and $1,589 for OptumInsight; and $979 and $2,688 for OptumRx, respectively.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE (in thousands) People Served September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Commercial: Risk-based 7,950 8,065 8,575 8,605 Fee-based 18,400 18,705 19,185 19,230 Total Commercial 26,350 26,770 27,760 27,835 Medicare Advantage 5,670 5,605 5,270 5,230 Medicaid 6,435 6,210 5,900 5,965 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,450 4,450 4,500 4,510 Total Public and Senior 16,555 16,265 15,670 15,705 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 42,905 43,035 43,430 43,540 Global 5,285 5,365 5,720 5,845 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 48,190 48,400 49,150 49,385 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 4,075 4,120 4,405 4,415 OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 OptumHealth Consumers Served (in millions) 98 97 96 95 OptumInsight Contract Backlog (in billions) $19.9 $19.4 $19.3 $19.0 OptumRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 325 316 333 325 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 140 million unique individuals across all businesses at September 30, 2020.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Projected

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $3,172 $3,538 $13,191 $10,298 $15,025 - $15,275 Intangible amortization 269 262 801 729 ~1,070 Tax effect of intangible amortization (64 ) (64 ) (194 ) (180 ) ~(260) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $3,377 $3,736 $13,798 $10,847 $15,835 - $16,085 GAAP diluted earnings per share $3.30 $3.67 $13.73 $10.65 $15.65 - $15.90 Intangible amortization per share 0.28 0.27 0.83 0.75 ~1.10 Tax effect per share of intangible amortization (0.07 ) (0.06 ) (0.20 ) (0.18 ) ~(0.25) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $3.51 $3.88 $14.36 $11.22 $16.50 - $16.75

(a) Adjusted net earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.

